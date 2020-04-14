The Pixel 4 is currently $300 off — are you going to buy it?

Chatting with the AC forums.
Source: Joe Maring / Android Central
If you follow Google’s Pixel phones and are a fan of them, you probably know that buying one at launch is never a good idea. Google’s shown that it can be extremely quick to offer steep discounts on its phones shortly after release, and we’re seeing that yet again.
About six months after launching back in October, Google is now offering a $300 instant discount on the Pixel 4 lineup — bringing the baseline Pixel 4 down to just $499 and making the Pixel 4 XL $599.
Those are serious savings, and looking through the AC forums, it has some of our members talking about whether or not now is the time to finally pick up the phone.
04-12-2020 06:55 PM
04-12-2020 08:04 PM
04-13-2020 09:14 AM
What say you? Are you going to get the Pixel 4 with the new $300 off discount?
Join the conversation in the fourms!
Excellent deal
Google Pixel 4 XL
The Google phone, now cheaper
Google is once again discounting the Pixel 4, offering an instant $300 savings on all models. This brings the XL variant down to just $599, making it a very compelling purchase. The Pixel 4 XL offers an excellent 90Hz AMOLED display, fast performance with clean software, and some of the best cameras you can find in a smartphone.
