The Pixel 4 is currently $300 off — are you going to buy it?

Chatting with the AC forums.

If you follow Google’s Pixel phones and are a fan of them, you probably know that buying one at launch is never a good idea. Google’s shown that it can be extremely quick to offer steep discounts on its phones shortly after release, and we’re seeing that yet again.

About six months after launching back in October, Google is now offering a $300 instant discount on the Pixel 4 lineup — bringing the baseline Pixel 4 down to just $499 and making the Pixel 4 XL $599.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Those are serious savings, and looking through the AC forums, it has some of our members talking about whether or not now is the time to finally pick up the phone.

#mn_oembed_c:before {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_c {

display: table;

width: 100%;

max-width: 700px;

box-sizing: border-box;

cursor: pointer;

position: relative;

background: #dee9eb;

padding: 35px;

left: 35px;

margin: 0 auto 0 auto;

border-radius: 4px;

border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;

font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;

line-height: 1.5;

-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0 13px 0 23px;

font-size: 18px;

display: table;

width: 100%;

box-sizing: border-box;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

position: absolute;

width 65px;

height: 65px;

left: -33px;

top: 20px;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

color: #ff5200;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_t {

color: #858b8e;

font-size: 12px;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

float: left;

font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;

font-size: 100px;

margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;

color: #858b8e;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 50px;

padding: 0;

color: #07080a;

font-weight: 300;

}

#mn_oembed_b {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

font-size: 16px;

float: right;

cursor: pointer;

background-color: #fff;

color: #ff5200;

border-radius: 4px;

padding: 0 20px;

line-height: 38px;

text-transform: uppercase;

box-sizing: border-box;

display: inline-block;

text-decoration: none;

transition: all ease-in .2s;

}

#mn_oembed_b:hover {

color: #fff;

background: #6ab2be;

}

@media (max-width: 767px) {

#mn_oembed_c {

margin: 0 auto;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

margin: 0 20px 0 0;

float: left;

position: relative;

height: 65px;

left: 0;

top: 0;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0;

}

#mn_oembed_u {

height: 69px;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

padding: 12px 0 0 0;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

}

}

MoreDef 04-12-2020 06:55 PM Honestly, when buying tech, the waiting game can only benefit you. If you look at your phone, and you can say that you’re perfectly fine with it, then stick with it until you see a device or features that feel like they have your name written all over it. The longer you wait, the cheaper the price will go (to a certain extent). Plus you’ve got a few more months till security updates stop for your… Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_c {

display: table;

width: 100%;

max-width: 700px;

box-sizing: border-box;

cursor: pointer;

position: relative;

background: #dee9eb;

padding: 35px;

left: 35px;

margin: 0 auto 0 auto;

border-radius: 4px;

border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;

font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;

line-height: 1.5;

-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0 13px 0 23px;

font-size: 18px;

display: table;

width: 100%;

box-sizing: border-box;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

position: absolute;

width 65px;

height: 65px;

left: -33px;

top: 20px;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

color: #ff5200;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_t {

color: #858b8e;

font-size: 12px;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

float: left;

font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;

font-size: 100px;

margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;

color: #858b8e;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 50px;

padding: 0;

color: #07080a;

font-weight: 300;

}

#mn_oembed_b {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

font-size: 16px;

float: right;

cursor: pointer;

background-color: #fff;

color: #ff5200;

border-radius: 4px;

padding: 0 20px;

line-height: 38px;

text-transform: uppercase;

box-sizing: border-box;

display: inline-block;

text-decoration: none;

transition: all ease-in .2s;

}

#mn_oembed_b:hover {

color: #fff;

background: #6ab2be;

}

@media (max-width: 767px) {

#mn_oembed_c {

margin: 0 auto;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

margin: 0 20px 0 0;

float: left;

position: relative;

height: 65px;

left: 0;

top: 0;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0;

}

#mn_oembed_u {

height: 69px;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

padding: 12px 0 0 0;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

}

}

Chex313 04-12-2020 08:04 PM I tried the the P4 XL and could find no advantage to it over my P2 XL…I couldn’t see any speed difference or camera quality difference. Ended up passing it on to a family member…They like it…but the phone they had was crap. I’ll upgrade when monthly security updates stop… Reply

#mn_oembed_c:before {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_c {

display: table;

width: 100%;

max-width: 700px;

box-sizing: border-box;

cursor: pointer;

position: relative;

background: #dee9eb;

padding: 35px;

left: 35px;

margin: 0 auto 0 auto;

border-radius: 4px;

border: 1px solid #dbe1e4;

font-family: ‘Fira Sans’, sans-serif;

line-height: 1.5;

-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0 13px 0 23px;

font-size: 18px;

display: table;

width: 100%;

box-sizing: border-box;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

position: absolute;

width 65px;

height: 65px;

left: -33px;

top: 20px;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

color: #ff5200;

text-decoration: none;

}

#mn_oembed_t {

color: #858b8e;

font-size: 12px;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

float: left;

font-family: ‘PT Mono’, monospace;

font-size: 100px;

margin: -5px 0 0 -10px;

color: #858b8e;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 50px;

padding: 0;

color: #07080a;

font-weight: 300;

}

#mn_oembed_b {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

font-size: 16px;

float: right;

cursor: pointer;

background-color: #fff;

color: #ff5200;

border-radius: 4px;

padding: 0 20px;

line-height: 38px;

text-transform: uppercase;

box-sizing: border-box;

display: inline-block;

text-decoration: none;

transition: all ease-in .2s;

}

#mn_oembed_b:hover {

color: #fff;

background: #6ab2be;

}

@media (max-width: 767px) {

#mn_oembed_c {

margin: 0 auto;

}

#mn_oembed_a {

margin: 0 20px 0 0;

float: left;

position: relative;

height: 65px;

left: 0;

top: 0;

border-radius: 50%;

border: 2px solid #dbe1e4;

}

#mn_oembed_i {

padding: 0;

}

#mn_oembed_u {

height: 69px;

}

#mn_oembed_un {

padding: 12px 0 0 0;

}

#mn_oembed_q {

display: none;

}

#mn_oembed_p {

margin: 20px 0 0 0;

}

}

Bkdodger1 04-13-2020 09:14 AM I think it’s a definite noticable difference imo as well …it’s so fluid at 90hz …you can always get better prices the more you wait but you will always be waiting lol …I say go for it .. Reply

What say you? Are you going to get the Pixel 4 with the new $300 off discount?

Join the conversation in the fourms!