The Pixel 4 is currently $300 off — are you going to buy it?

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology 

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

If you follow Google’s Pixel phones and are a fan of them, you probably know that buying one at launch is never a good idea. Google’s shown that it can be extremely quick to offer steep discounts on its phones shortly after release, and we’re seeing that yet again.

About six months after launching back in October, Google is now offering a $300 instant discount on the Pixel 4 lineup — bringing the baseline Pixel 4 down to just $499 and making the Pixel 4 XL $599.

Those are serious savings, and looking through the AC forums, it has some of our members talking about whether or not now is the time to finally pick up the phone.

MoreDef

04-12-2020 06:55 PM

Honestly, when buying tech, the waiting game can only benefit you. If you look at your phone, and you can say that you’re perfectly fine with it, then stick with it until you see a device or features that feel like they have your name written all over it. The longer you wait, the cheaper the price will go (to a certain extent). Plus you’ve got a few more months till security updates stop for your…

Chex313

04-12-2020 08:04 PM

I tried the the P4 XL and could find no advantage to it over my P2 XL…I couldn’t see any speed difference or camera quality difference. Ended up passing it on to a family member…They like it…but the phone they had was crap. I’ll upgrade when monthly security updates stop…

Bkdodger1

04-13-2020 09:14 AM

I think it’s a definite noticable difference imo as well …it’s so fluid at 90hz …you can always get better prices the more you wait but you will always be waiting lol …I say go for it ..

What say you? Are you going to get the Pixel 4 with the new $300 off discount?

Join the conversation in the fourms!

Excellent deal

Google Pixel 4 XL

The Google phone, now cheaper

Google is once again discounting the Pixel 4, offering an instant $300 savings on all models. This brings the XL variant down to just $599, making it a very compelling purchase. The Pixel 4 XL offers an excellent 90Hz AMOLED display, fast performance with clean software, and some of the best cameras you can find in a smartphone.

  • From $599 at Amazon

