The Play Store starts showing app sizes and popularity in search results

App sizes, however, are only showing up in some places.

The Play Store has almost 3 million apps and while that’s one of the reasons why Google’s mobile platform is so successful — just ask Huawei — it can also often be daunting and confusing when you look up a budgeting app and are met with 50 different options.

While the Play Store already showed the ratings of different apps among the search results — and Google, of course, does a lot of clever stuff in the background to ensure that the best and most popular apps show up first — it’s still possible for an app to have a really high rating only because not many people use it in the first place.

Getting access to other metrics, such as download size — which can be particularly useful in developing nations where internet speeds aren’t as fast — and the overall popularity of the app has thus far required you to click on each app and go through its listing individually.