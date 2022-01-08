The Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event begins today, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Mountains of Power, the first event of 2022, is now live, with new wild encounters, research tasks, and more.

The Mountain of Power event, which was announced this week on the official blog, continues the Season of Heritage.

Pokemon Go players have one week to complete the Field Research and Timed Research tasks associated with the event.

It’s also the first time an encounter with a Shiny Slugma will be available in-game.

Today, January 7, at 10 a.m. local time, Pokemon Go Mountains of Power launches.

It will be open until Thursday, January 13 at 8 p.m. local time, giving you one week to complete the tasks.

The event revolves around Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon and continues the Season of Heritage story.

According to the blog, “Spark’s intuition leads him to believe that the mysterious door’s second mechanism requires the assistance of Rock and Steel-type Pokémon to unlock it.”

“Travel through mountains reminiscent of those found in Johto and Sinnoh, and collaborate with Spark to unlock the next mechanism!”

If the reality of your arduous New Year’s exercise regime is depressing you, Pokemon Go is here to help.

The walking distance required to earn hearts with your buddy is halved during the event.

So take advantage of it while you still can to boost your buddy status with half the effort.

Catching Pokemon, hatching eggs, and earning Buddy Candy will be the focus of Timed Research in Mountains of Power.

You’ll get encounters with Pokemon like Mawile and Beldum as a reward for completing the tasks.

To earn all of the rewards, you must complete the Timed Research tasks before the event ends.

Part one of the Mountains of Power Timed Research

Part 2 of the Mountains of Power Timed Research

Field Research Tasks in Mountains of Power can lead to encounters with Alolan Geodude, Slugma, and Mawile, all of whom have shiny variants.

The following are the tasks you must complete, along with their associated rewards:

Mega Aerodactyl makes his debut in Pokemon Go Mountains of Power Raids, marking yet another first for the game.

Heatran, along with a slew of Rock and Steel types, is back in the Five-Star Raids.

Expect to see the following pokemon pop up in the wild more frequently throughout the Mountains of Power event:

Other Pokemon Go events are planned for this month, including the weekly Spotlight Hours, so stay tuned for more information.

