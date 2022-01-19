The population collapse on Earth, according to Elon Musk, will put a stop to the construction of a Mars city.

Elon Musk has warned that the collapse of the Earth’s population will halt the construction of a Mars city.

Elon Musk has warned that declining global fertility rates may prevent the construction of a city on Mars in the future.

The SpaceX CEO stated on social media that declining birth rates on Earth may stymie his plans to one day build a city on Mars.

“We should be much more concerned about population collapse,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet, the Tesla billionaire added, “if there aren’t enough people for Earth, there definitely won’t be enough for Mars.”

Experts have been warning that global birth rates are declining since at least 2020, with a BBC report describing the decline as “jaw-dropping.”

Musk, in particular, has made no apologies for his views on declining fertility rates.

Last year, he told The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council, “I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birthrate and rapidly declining birthrate.”

“Please look at the numbers — civilization is going to crumble if people don’t have more children,” Musk said at the event.

Now, falling birth rates may have an impact on Musk’s plans to build a one-million-person human base on Mars in the future.

Since at least 2020, Musk has spoken out about his plans for Mars, stating in a tweet that people would live “in glass domes” at first, but the planet would eventually terraform to support life.

The hypothetical process of altering a Martian surface to make it habitable by Earth-like life is known as ‘terraforming.’

Terraforming Mars could theoretically allow humans to breathe on the planet, according to Elon’s scenario.

Even Musk admitted that terraforming would be “too slow to be relevant in our lifetime,” but that humans could set up a human base on Mars in our lifetime.

In the past, the billionaire CEO has stated that humans becoming an interplanetary species may be our only long-term survival option.

