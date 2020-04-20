The PP asks the Government to ‘get wet’ on how the League should end

The PP has registered in the Congress of Deputies a battery of written questions related to sport during the coronavirus pandemic and once the containment measures are lifted. Among these, it asks the Government to clarify its criteria regarding whether or not to end the Professional Soccer League, First and Second, as well as second B, third, Regional Leagues, the Division of Honor, Youth and Children.

In addition, the ‘popular’ ask the Government what it has planned regarding the celebration of popular sporting events and competitive and qualifying sporting events that are scheduled in Spain from next May. On the other hand, the Group has registered the request to appear in the Culture and Sports Commission of the Congress of the president of the Superior Council of Sports (CSD), Irene Lozano, to know the criteria that the Government is going to adopt in the field of Spanish sport, both professional and non-professional, for exercising sport and physical exercise, at the moment when the State of Alarm ceases to be in force.

Likewise, the PP have requested the data of people and entities that make up the Sport Promotion Task Group (GTID) created by the CSD during the State of Alarm, as well as the reports and documents prepared by the CSD in the framework of the holding the different meetings of said group.