The price of bitcoin has plummeted as Kazakhstan cuts internet access due to unrest among cryptocurrency miners.

The price of bitcoin has plummeted as Kazakhstan cuts internet due to unrest among cryptocurrency miners.

BITCOIN has plummeted after Kazakhstan cut internet access to quell violent anti-government protests, causing crypto miners to suffer.

On Thursday, the coveted cryptocurrency fell below (dollar)42,000, after reaching a high of (dollar)69,000 in early November last year, wiping out investors.

Experts believe the drop is linked to Kazakhstan’s decision to cut off its internet supply in order to quell recent violent protests against the government and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

After deadly protests over a recent increase in gas prices, Russian “peacekeeping” troops have poured into Almaty, Kazakhstan’s financial capital.

Three officers were left with severed heads, according to the Kazakh government.

According to Reuters, a fifth of the cryptocurrency’s network went dark during a recent blackout in Kazakhstan, which is the world’s second-largest Bitcoin mining hub after the United States, accounting for 18% of total global Bitcoin output power in August last year.

The number of computers required to maintain the network has decreased dramatically since internet access has been disabled.

According to Larry Cermak of The Block, the ban has resulted in a 12% decrease in “hashrate” – the amount of computing power required to run the Bitcoin network.

According to Infosurhoy, the recent drop is also attributed to the looming news of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting this week hinted at a possible interest rate hike in the near future, sending a wide range of assets, including crypto and stocks, plummeting in value.

In order to put a new Bitcoin into circulation online, computers are required to perform complex mathematical calculations.

Mining is another name for this process, which requires a lot of energy.

Bitcoin mining has sparked debate due to the large amount of fossil fuels required to mine the cryptocurrency and the resulting environmental impact.

Miners fled to Kazakhstan, where fossil fuel energy is abundant and cheap, after China cracked down on the practice.

Kazakstan is currently experiencing civil unrest, which is unfortunate for the miners.

Since January 2, protestors have been involved in violent clashes with security forces across the country.

On January 6, President Tokayev of Kazakhstan is said to have imposed an internet ban.

On Friday morning, the crypto market was a sea of red, with many other well-known coins collapsing.

Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, was down 12%.