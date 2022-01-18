The price of Mars4 skyrockets to (dollar)250,000 in a DAY as the world’s first virtual Mars NFTs go on sale.

Mars4’s price skyrockets to (dollar)250,000 in a DAY as the world’s first virtual Mars NFTs go on sale.

The world’s first virtual Mars NFTs, MARS4 Metaverse, raised over (dollar)250,000 in one day after going on sale.

In a private metaverse auction, Mars4 Metaverse NFTs raised over a quarter of a million dollars in under 24 hours.

The NFTs, which are limited to 888 pieces, were recently listed on Bittrex Global.

The NFTs in the Mars4 Metaverse are designed to represent geographically precise plots of land on Mars’s surface.

According to the Mars4 website, the NFTs were created using NASA data to be the “Mars equivalent of a 2001 Google Earth 3D map.”

The scarcity model used by the Epoch system was used to determine the pricing of the Mars4 NFTs, which is a tiered system that rewards investors who invest early.

In its entirety, the Mars4 Metaverse is a multi-tiered project that combines NFTs, cryptocurrency, and a virtual reality Play-to-Earn (P2E) metaverse that allows users to earn and spend Mars4 dollars.

“Mars4 is a GameFi ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and terraform your land via the survival strategy game – experiencing the world as a Mars NFT landlord or as an adventurous astronaut,” said Richard Berno, Mars4’s CEO.

Former and current employees of PwC, LinkedIn, Salesforce, and Swedbank make up the core team at Mars4.

Two of Mars4’s founding members were also part of the team that helped build and launch Second Life’s first marketplace, widely regarded as the first metaverse.

“With in-depth and detailed views of the virtual world of Mars, the Mars4 metaverse is designed to take full advantage of the Ethereum blockchain and virtual reality technology,” said Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global.

“It was created by a group of dedicated metaverse fans with the goal of expanding the community while keeping it exciting and fun.”

He went on to say, “We are thrilled to have them list with us.”

In other news, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been granted permission to file a federal antitrust lawsuit.

Take a look at some of the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.