The price of the new Apple Watch has been slashed to £249 in a limited-time offer – find out how to get one today.

The price of the new Apple Watch has been slashed to £249 in a limited-time offer – here’s how to get one today.

The popular SE model is now available for £249 on Amazon UK, which is a fantastic deal for gadget aficionados.

It’s particularly good value, given that the SE is already one of the most affordable Apple Watches available.

The model was released in 2020 and includes many of the smartwatch’s most coveted features at a lower cost than the flagship Series 7.

It has an optical heart rate sensor, an always-on altimeter, and fall detection, and it is powered by the beefy S5 chip.

The gadget, according to Apple, is twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3 – the cheapest option on the market at £179.

This model has a Gold Aluminum Case and a Starlight Sport Band band in a 40mm size.

Amazon offers a one-time payment option of £249 or a five-month payment plan.

There are only a few left in stock as of this writing, so get one while you can.

The Apple Watch SE is a new smartwatch that was announced by Apple in September 2020 during a virtual event held at its California headquarters.

It’s less expensive than most Apple Watches at launch, in part because it lacks some of the more expensive gadgets’ cutting-edge features.

You can use your voice to make phone calls and even control features.

Notifications from your iPhone are sent directly to your wrist, alerting you to any changes in real time – though they can be turned off or scaled back.

This model has contactless technology that allows you to use Apple Pay to make purchases.

Step counting and a heart rate monitor are among the many health and fitness features.

You can also track your daily calorie burn and compete with friends who have an Apple Watch.

It also has built-in GPS.

A generous 18-hour battery life is promised, which should be enough to get you through a typical day of use.

If you buy the watch outright, you’ll get much better value for your money.

The Apple Watch is a smart device that includes fitness apps, weather alerts, sleep tracking, and other features in case you need a refresher.

The gadget, which was released in 2013, essentially functions as an extension of your iPhone, delivering notifications, making calls, and sending texts.

Later models, on the other hand, have LTE connectivity (i.e., they connect to mobile network towers), allowing them to send and receive data without having to connect to your phone.

