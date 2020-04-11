The Purge 5 Movie Gets An Official Title

The Purge series feels pretty relevant right now–and not in a good way. There’s another movie in the series on the way, and we might know its title. According to an article from the Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming 5th installment to The Purge movies will be titled “The Forever Purge.” Previously, series creator James DeMonaco hinted that this film will be the final entry in the series and the title seems to reflect this.

“I have it in my head,” said DeMonaco interview with GameSpot sister site Comicbook in 2019. “I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The Purge explores a future in which society solves all the issues of a current day world with the American government implementing a yearly “purge” in which all violent crimes are legal for 12 hours. This system is supposed to allow the general public to release all of the pent up emotions and frustrations from the year, while also acting as a way to cull the poorer members of society, as they are more often killed during this event.

When the first film released in 2013, many people enjoyed the idea of exploring such a dystopia, with the ideals of the film becoming increasingly too familiar over the last couple of years. Police in Louisiana even used the film’s “purge alarm” to signal a curfew during the current COVID-19 pandemic that has left the majority of the population quarantined indoors.

The Forever Purge is set to release in theaters on July 10, 2020. Going forward this may be moved depending on current circumstances. Season 2 of The Purge TV Show concluded last December, with a third season rumored for renewal.