The Samsung Galaxy S20 is not doing well at all – Instant Interview

The sale of the Samsung Galaxy S 20 is not going well at all.

Samsung’s new flagship products, the Galaxy S 20 series, are in many ways an incredibly solid device. However, TheKoreaHerald is now announcing the startling news that Samsung’s pride isn’t going so well at all. In fact, the Galaxy S 20 series is doing rather badly, and that in South Korea, country of origin.

Samsung sold only in home base 70. 800 the first day of publication. That’s a lot less than the 140,000 Galaxy S 10 – smartphones that the billion-dollar company sold during the same period in March 2019. In short, just over 50% of the number a year last. However, this is not the worst news for Samsung.

The Galaxy Note 10 series took place at least in August of last year 220. 000 times at the counter in the same period. In short, the Galaxy S 20 is really bad compared to the most recent smartphones of the South Korean brand.

Insiders tell the media that there are two reasons why the device is not working properly at all. First, there would be far fewer deals for the new device. On the other hand, the corona virus would prevent people from daring to go to physical stores.

Both reasons can certainly make the problem worse, but it seems logical to me that the device itself is not generating as much interest as Samsung would like. And that too is understandable; the Galaxy S 20 is a performance monster bin but at the same time, little has changed from its predecessors. Add to that the S 20 series is quite expensive.

We still have to wait and see if the flagships do better in the rest of the world. Once the whole corona crisis has been resolved, we will also have to see if people are rushing to the Samsung store to get a Galaxy S 20. I doubt that somewhere a little…

