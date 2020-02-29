The sale of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is not going well at all.

Samsung’s brand-new flagships, the Galaxy S20 series, is an incredibly strong device in many ways. Yet TheKoreaHerald is now bringing out the surprising news that Samsung’s pride is not doing so well at all. In fact, the Galaxy S20 series is doing pretty badly, and that in South Korea’s home country.

Samsung sold only 70,800 in its home port in the first day of the release. That is considerably less than the 140,000 Galaxy S10 smartphones that the billion-dollar company sold in the same period in March 2019. In short, just over 50% of the number last year. However, that is not the worst news for Samsung.

The Galaxy Note 10 series in August of last year namely no less than 220,000 times over the counter in the same period. In short, the Galaxy S20 is going really bad compared to the most recent smartphones of the South Korean brand.

Insiders tell the medium that there are two reasons why the device is not working properly at all. First of all, there would be far fewer offers for the new device. On the other hand, the corona virus would prevent people from daring to go to physical stores.

Both reasons can certainly add to the problem, but it seems more logical that the device itself does not arouse as much interest as Samsung would hope. And that too is understandable; the Galaxy S20 is a performance monster bin but at the same time not so ridiculously much has changed compared to the predecessors. Add to that the S20 series is quite pricey.

We still have to wait and see if the flagships do better in the rest of the world. Once the entire corona crisis has been resolved, it will also have to be seen whether people are flocking to the Samsung store to get a Galaxy S20. I doubt that somewhere a bit …

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 + vs Galaxy Note 10+ – upgrade or not?