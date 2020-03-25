The Samurai Jack Series Is Completely Free To Stream Right Now

Not many animated series have captured the hearts of their fans like Samurai Jack has, and now, Adult Swim has made it available to stream completely free on its website and app. That includes the fifth season, which marked the return of the popular show in 2017. Unfortunately, the series is only available to stream in the US.

Samurai Jack follows a prince who’s gifted a sword from the gods that can be used to defeat the shape-shifting Master of Darkness, Aku. In a battle with the demon, the prince is sent into the future, a time when Aku rules the Earth. People call the prince Jack, which he takes on as his name while working toward getting back to his own time to defeat the evil Aku.

The Cartoon Network series kicked off all the way back in 2001 and was finally concluded after a 13-year break on Adult Swim. Samurai Jack stars Phil LaMarr as the titular character. LaMarr is known for his extensive voice work on shows like Futurama and Justice League as well as video games such as the Mortal Kombat and Metal Gear Solid series.

In related news, a Samurai Jack video game was recently revealed by Adult Swim Games. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time releases for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC this year. It’s a 3D action game with one heck of a visual style, and all of the original voice actors are set to make their return.

