The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross — How to get UR characters

Gacha-style mobile RPGs like The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross can sometimes leave you feeling like you were the Serpent’s Sin of Envy instead of Diane. You naturally want the most powerful and coolest characters, which in this case means UR rank heroes — the fourth and final rarity tier after R, SR and SSR. While there are several ways to power up characters, including using Enhance to increase their level or Awaken to boost specific stats, UR characters are always going to be better than lower ranked versions when everything else is equal. Think of them as having both higher floors and ceilings to their power. Sounds great, right? How do you get them? That’s the big question we’re here to answer, so let’s start with one thing you might be wondering right off the bat. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more How to get UR characters in The Seven Deadly Sins

, so what’s next? Is it possible to Evolve SR characters to UR? How to get UR characters in The Seven Deadly Sins: A quick review In case you need an overview of how to get UR characters, here’s a quick rundown: Start with an SSR character, usually obtained from a Draw of some sort. Make sure that SSR character is at max level by using Hero Enhance Potions, visiting Fort Solgres if you need more. Check to see if you have the required Evolution Pendants and Grimoires needed to Evolve, returning to Fort Solgres if necessary. Be prepared to repeat the above steps twice if you want to get an SR character to UR. Can you get UR characters directly from Draws?

It sure would be nice if you could get UR characters directly from a Draw, even though the odds would likely be low enough that it would take you many shots to pull it off. Alas, that’s not how things work in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. At the time of this writing, the best heroes you can pull from a Draw are SSR rarity. Even that is pretty difficult, as the standard rate for pulling an SSR character is 3%. You can, however, guarantee one by doing the same 11x Diamond Draw five times, which fills the Draw Bonus meter and guarantees you at least one SSR character the next time you do one. That’s six 11x Diamond Draws at 30 Diamonds apiece to guarantee yourself an SSR hero. That’s not cheap or easy, but it’s important, as you’ll see in just a second. So can you turn SSR characters into UR characters? This is exactly what you have to do. It’s kind of like a cooking recipe that needs several ingredients, the first of which is a max-level SSR character. Let’s say that you already have an SSR hero, either because the gacha spirits have smiled upon you or because you grinded things out and did six 11x Diamond Draws (there are other ways as well, including a special Draw that takes tickets and guarantees you an SSR character). The next thing you need to do is get that character to max level. Is there an easy way to get a character to max level quickly?

You could just grind out battles until your character of choice maxes out, but that will take you a while. It’s a lot easier to tap on the Enhance option within a character’s profile and use Hero Enhance Potions to level up. They cost gold to use and come in multiple rarities. The rarer the potion, the more XP it grants. You’ll come across Hero Enhance Potions often just by playing, but if you need to stock up, head for the SP Dungeon at Fort Solgres. There you’ll find three different sets of Enhance floors to clear, each of which will guarantee you some Potions. My SSR character is level 50, so what’s next? Now you’ll want to hit the Evolve option in your character’s profile. There you’ll see the exact ingredients you’ll need to transform the hero in question from SSR to UR. The exact amount of items varies, but all characters require both Evolution Pendants and Grimoires of specific ranks, and often multiple varieties of the latter. Again, Fort Solgres is the place to go for anything you’re missing, except this time you want to try the Evolve floors instead. Be sure to keep an eye on special events as well because you can often find Evolution materials as rewards for completing them. Is it possible to Evolve SR characters to UR?

