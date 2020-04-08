The Sixth Sense Director M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film Has Been Delayed

M. Night Shyamalan is famed for the twists in his movies, but the news here is fairly straightforward–the director’s next film has been pushed back by Universal as the COVID-19 pandemic sends cinematic calendars into disarray. The film was due to release on February 26, 2021, but that release date is now occupied by a very different film, The Hollywood Reporter has said.

Universal will now release Nobody, an action-thriller starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul). The film, which stars Odenkirk as a father who is pushed down a dark path after two thieves break into his family home, is directed by Ilya Naishuller. It was originally due for release on August 14, 2020.

Shyamalan’s next film has not been officially unveiled; rumors suggest that he’s working on a film called Labors of Love, but nothing has been confirmed. He most recently served as a producer and episode direct on Apple TV’s Servant.

Shyamalan’s most recent film was 2019’s Glass, which completed the Unbreakable trilogy that the director began in 2000. The director is still best known for his 1999 mega-hit The Sixth Sense, which was the second-highest grossing film of that year at the worldwide box office (after Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace). It earned $672,806,292 and turned Shyamalan into a household name.

Shyamalan already has a date locked in for the movie after his next one, too–February 17, 2023. It will also be released through Universal.