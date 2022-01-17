The sky will be lit up by the Full Wolf Moon TONIGHT – the best time to see it and what it’means’

On the evening of Monday, January 17, a FULL ‘Wolf Moon’ will be visible.

This is the first full moon of the year 2022.

When the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, its face can be fully illuminated, resulting in a full moon.

According to NASA, the Moon rises at 4:31 p.m. EST on Monday and reaches its highest point at 6:48 p.m. EST if you live in an Eastern Time Zone city like New York.

On Tuesday, the wolf moon will be visible across west-central Africa, central Europe, Eurasia, and Australia.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Moon should “rise from the northeastern horizon around sunset that evening.”

“Stay warm,” NASA’s Gordon Johnston advised in a statement, “but when the sky is clear, take advantage of these early nightfalls and late sunrises to get out, look up, and share the wonders of the sky!”

From Sunday night to Wednesday morning, the Moon will be fully visible for three nights.

The name ‘Full Wolf Moon’ comes from early Native American tribes who saw hungry wolves howling outside their camps at the same time as this phenomenon.

The ‘Old Moon’ and the ‘ice moon’ are two other names for the lunar event.

The January moon is also known as the ‘Moon after Yule,’ which is a three-day pre-Christian European winter solstice festival.

In other news, cryptocurrency billionaires who paid (dollar)3 million (£2.2 million) for a copy of a notebook were disappointed.

China has constructed an “artificial moon” to prepare astronauts for future missions.

Long-distance lovers could also benefit from a new virtual reality vest that allows them to experience multiple sensations.