The Solar System’s most enigmatic objects, including the Bermuda Triangle of space

The Bermuda Triangle of space is one of the most mysterious objects in the Solar System.

THE UNIVERSE is full of strange objects, and our own Solar System is home to a strange collection that continues to perplex scientists.

Here are five strange space objects you may not have known existed, ranging from the Bermuda Triangle of space to a suspected ‘alien probe.’

The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) is a spot in Earth’s magnetic field where strange things have been reported by astronauts.

When the International Space Station passes through the area, some astronauts have reported seeing a bright light flash.

The flashes are believed to be caused by radiation belts in the area, which could cause a reaction in astronauts’ retinas.

Because of the radiation, the Hubble Space Telescope is unable to collect data in this area.

The SAA has been dubbed the “Bermuda Triangle of Space” due to the mystery surrounding it.

Oumuamua, the Solar System’s first interstellar object, has left us with more questions than answers.

Scientists are proposing a 22-year mission to the reddish cigar-shaped object that was first discovered and dubbed an “alien probe” by some.

When Oumuamua was discovered in 2017, scientists were puzzled as to how such a strange interstellar object got into our Solar System.

It moves too quickly to be an asteroid, and unlike normal comets, it leaves no debris trail.

It could be anything from a piece of an exoplanet to an alien spaceship, according to some theories.

Although the object remains in our Solar System, it is now beyond the reach of all of our telescopes.

Planet Nine is a hypothetical ninth planet that could be lurking in our Solar System’s farthest reaches.

The hypothetical world, also known as Planet X, has never been seen, and the jury is still out on whether it exists.

Planet Nine, according to astronomers at the California Institute of Technology, could explain the wobbly orbits of distant objects.

Planet Nine is thought to have a mass of about ten times that of Earth and orbits the Sun 20 times farther than Neptune.

One full orbit around the Sun could take anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 Earth years.

With our current technology, confirming the existence of a ninth planet is nearly impossible.

A nebula is a cloud of gas and dust that appears to float through space.

There are many of them in space, but some of them are more unusual than others.

The Red Rectangle Nebula is located approximately 2,300 light-years from Earth.

Scientists are unsure why it has this shape, but it could be due to the two stars in the middle emitting…

