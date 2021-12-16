The start time for Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as a new Christmas skin.

The start date for Fortnite Winterfest has been revealed, as well as a new Christmas skin.

The special Christmas event in Fortnite is set to begin today, and leaks are flying thick and fast.

The annual Fortnite Winterfest will bring a slew of new skins and rewards to the game.

Epic Games hasn’t yet confirmed all of the details of the event, so we’re still in the dark.

But that won’t be the case for long.

Epic Games has announced that the event will begin on December 16th, which is today.

iFireMonkey, a well-known Fortnite leaker, also revealed more details on Twitter.

The tipster confirmed in a tweet that the new Blizzabelle winter skin would be available on day one of Winterfest.

And the tweet said it would be available at 11 a.m. New York time, which is 8 a.m. in California and 4 p.m. in London.

So keep an eye out for the new Winterfest content in Fortnite from then on.

Remember that before you can access any Winterfest content, you’ll need to update Fortnite.

The character is dressed in a blue Christmas sweater with a golden belt and a white and blue skirt in the leaked Blizzabelle skin.

For true winter glam, she’s even wearing frosty blue lipstick.

The event is set to end on December 30 at 11 a.m. New York time.

Although, according to reports, the Blizzabelle skin will be available until January 6.

Epic Games is also expected to introduce a new Winterfest page background.

This is a festive red pattern with gift-wrapping-style Christmas trees.

A Winterfest 2021 Cabin is one of the main leaks from iFireMonkey on Twitter.

It’s a Creative Mode hub that gives you quick access to all of Winterfest’s creative games.

Other Winterfest-related rewards are also on the way.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the software.

Meta is the new name for Facebook.

In October 2021, take a look at the best iPhone 13 deals.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden by default.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]