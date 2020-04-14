The Steam Game Festival Will Be Back In June

After running Game Festival events designed to coincide with The Game Awards last year and the sadly cancelled GDC this year, Steam is running a standalone Summer Game Festival this year. The festival will be live between June 9 and 14, roughly the dates when E3 would have run in Los Angeles.

With all conventional gaming events now indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis, Steam is ramping up on a festival you can enjoy from your computer chair. The Summer Game Festival is designed to showcase games that will be released in the next year, offering up demos or short playable experiences to help you discover new games to watch.

The festival will also feature talks from developers, most of whom will have lost opportunities to talk about and show off their games at big events like E3 and GDC.

While Steam’s previous events have included games featured in The Game Awards and those that would have been shown at GDC, such as some of our favorites Spiritfarer, Garden Story, and She Dreams Elsewhere, the June event is open to all games that are planned to release before summer 2021.

Applications for developers looking to showcase games through the Steam Game Festival are open now at this link, while players can check here to set a reminder for when the festival is live.