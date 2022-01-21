The stunning iPhone 14 has been ‘unveiled,’ and it may persuade you to give up your Samsung.

The stunning iPhone 14 has been’revealed,’ and it may convince you to DITCH your Samsung.

A TECH enthusiast has created an eye-catching video showcasing what could be the next iPhone’s design.

Graphic designer “the Hacker 34” gave his take on the iPhone 14 Pro in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, based on various leaks and rumors.

The phone won’t be released until September, but we already have a good idea of what it will look like thanks to leaks from Apple insiders.

The YouTuber’s vision includes a hole-punch selfie camera, which corresponds to strong rumors that the iPhone 14 will be the first to do away with the notch.

The front-facing camera, as well as sensors for features like Face ID, are housed in the notch on Apple’s most recent iPhones.

This year, Apple is widely expected to abandon it in favor of the hole-punch design pioneered by rivals Samsung and Huawei.

The Hacker 34’s iPhone 14 Pro design includes the flat-edged design that was first seen on the iPhone 13 last year.

Apple is expected to stick with the design for its next line of iPhones, as it seeks to move away from the curved edges that have characterized its devices for years.

The 14 Pro will have three rear cameras and come in four colors, according to the designer’s concept.

Rose Gold, a pinkish hue first introduced by Apple with the iPhone 6S in 2015, will be one of those finishes.

Reverse wireless charging will be the most significant new feature, according to Hacker 34.

This is a feature found on a number of recent Samsung and Huawei devices that allows you to charge your friend’s phone without the use of a charger using another Qi enabled device.

Apple is reportedly planning to include the feature in its upcoming 14 iPhones, according to a number of Apple insiders.

Each year in September, Apple unveils a new iPhone lineup.

The lineup from last year didn’t differ significantly from that of 2020.

As a result, 2022 is shaping up to be the iPhone’s breakout year.

Jeff Pu, an Apple expert and top analyst, revealed his expectations for the devices earlier this week.

Pu claimed that there will be four new iPhone models in an investor note seen by MacRumors.

This is similar to previous years, albeit in a slightly different format.

The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max were all introduced last year.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all expected this year.

As a result, the iPhone Mini has been replaced by the iPhone Max, owing to customer demand for larger screens.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.