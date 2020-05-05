 Press "Enter" to skip to content

the summer holidays eagerly awaited by the French

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

“Don’t book your vacation!” This is the advice of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran regarding summer holidays, which remain a major concern of the French just a few weeks before the start of the usual summer vacation. A recent study shows that confinement has not curbed the urge to go to the sun. “He even reinforced the desire to escape”, assures Dorothée Lachaud on the set of 12/13.

“38% of French people say they want to go on vacation more than before confinement. Only 11% have reservations and prefer to stay at home”, relays the journalist. But there are concerns about possible contamination in a place that receives a lot of holidaymakers, the fear of not being reimbursed or that the holiday place is not well disinfected. “Over 60% of French people have made no reservations”, says Dorothée Lachaud.

The News

The other topics of the news

Published in Technology

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from TechnologyMore posts in Technology »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *