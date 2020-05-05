the summer holidays eagerly awaited by the French

“Don’t book your vacation!” This is the advice of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran regarding summer holidays, which remain a major concern of the French just a few weeks before the start of the usual summer vacation. A recent study shows that confinement has not curbed the urge to go to the sun. “He even reinforced the desire to escape”, assures Dorothée Lachaud on the set of 12/13.

“38% of French people say they want to go on vacation more than before confinement. Only 11% have reservations and prefer to stay at home”, relays the journalist. But there are concerns about possible contamination in a place that receives a lot of holidaymakers, the fear of not being reimbursed or that the holiday place is not well disinfected. “Over 60% of French people have made no reservations”, says Dorothée Lachaud.

