The Surge 2, Bleeding Edge come to Xbox Game Pass in March along with new rewards

Bleeding Edge and The Surge 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at the end of March, as well as a new kind of reward called Perks, Microsoft announced today.

As much as subscribers liked the games in Xbox Game Pass, they also wanted the DLC for them, Microsoft said, and that’s where Perks come in. Perks are small monthly bonuses for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, mostly consisting of small DLC items for games in its library.

Starting this month, players get in-game cosmetics for Phantasy Star Online 2, including an Xbox jacket, as well as a gold ticket Mission Pass, and some in-game currency. World of Tanks: Mercenaries will give players three powerful tanks, and Sea of Thieves will give Perks-eligible players new ship customization options, inspired by the Ori series. Finally, Smite will give players bundle of five character skins and new voice packs.

In the second half of March, Xbox Game Pass’ console subscribers get 2019’s flight combat sim Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and the arctic-mystery game Kona on March 19.

For both PC and console players, March 19 brings the character action game The Surge 2; Bleeding Edge, Ninja Theory’s new multiplayer combat game, arrives March 24; and March 26 they get Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, a fighting game set in the Power Rangers universe. And coming to PC sometime in March will be Astrologaster, an adventure game about a doctor set in Elizabethan London.

Finally, here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on console and PC this month.

Xbox Game Pass for consoles is $9.99 a month and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes Xbox One and PC access, is $14.99 per month. Xbox Game Pass for PC, which is currently in beta, costs $4.99 per month. Microsoft is also offering new subscribers a $1-per-month promotion for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.