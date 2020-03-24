the Taiwanese fair Computex 2020 is postponed

The Taiwanese authorities have decided to postpone part of the Computex 2020 trade show until next September. Conferences and product presentations which cannot be held as autumn approaches may, however, take place through a virtual fair, organized by TAITRA, the Chamber of Foreign Trade of Taiwan. The conditions of access to this platform will be communicated later. Video conferences will also be organized for the press.

The show to be held between September 28 and 30 will be in a restricted configuration. It seems that only one of the three places usually privatized for the event welcomes exhibitors. The opportunity, however, to discover some new things related to 5G, connected and intelligent objects, gaming and start-ups, whether local or international.

Source: Computex