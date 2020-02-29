The ten best-selling smartphones in 2019 are …

Apple is only the third largest seller of smartphones in the world, behind Samsung and Huawei. But when it comes to the best-selling smartphones of the year, it wins hands down with no less than six iPhone models in the top ten in 2019 according to the firm Counterpoint.

iPhone 11, second best-selling smartphone

The iPhone XR, launched in the fall of 2018, has established itself as the most popular smartphone with 3% of sales in 2019. It has occupied this place continuously since the fourth quarter of 2018. It is seconded in 2019 by its successor , the iPhone 11, with 2.1% of sales.

The apple firm takes four other places in the Top 10 of sales in 2019 with the iPhone 8 in sixth place, the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the eighth, the iPhone 7 in the ninth and the iPhone Xs Max to the tenth.

No Samsung flagship smartphone in the Top 10

Samsung is in the Top 10 with only three smartphones. But none of its flagship ranges like the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10. Its most popular smartphone is the Galaxy A50. It ranks third with 1.8% of sales, followed by the Galaxy A10 in fourth place and the Galaxy A20 in seventh. All three are part of its entry-level offering.

Only one smartphone is in the top ten: the Oppo A5 in fifth place. So, no Huawei, neither Xiaomi, nor Vivo.

The Top 5 sales differ by region. In North America, it is entirely occupied by iPhones. In the Middle East and Africa, Samsung is winning the game with its Galaxy. In China, it is won entirely by Chinese smartphones from Oppo, Vivo and Huawei.