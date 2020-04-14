@BearsEatBeets You’re not the only one in wanting a Photo Mode in the Resi remakes. My close friend is playing them currently as well as we keep sharing screencaps; me from Spider-Man, all motion picture as well as spectacular, and her of characters just standing in front of various walls. Really rather walls, mind!

***

Speaking of sharing, and as promised previously, these just ended up posting …

Sorry, I know there’s a lot there. Good information is that I’m nearing the end of the core story, and also am really taking much less currently, as I’m in risk of duplicating shots the more I play. @RogerRoger Damn that’s an outstanding collection of shots, perhaps your best. I like the initial two and I’m betting that 2nd one took some specialist timing. Five as well as Seven are my various other favourites however it’s an excellent set all

round. Yeah all my shots of Resi are Jill in one edge of photo versus various walls/streets as well as some cheaty cutscene shots.

@BearsEatBeets I’ve obtained many a screencap from Hitman, Star Wars: Battlefront II and a handful of comparable third-person games lacking dedicated Photo Modes. That shot with the clock tower is excellent job, offered how hard it can be to line those type of games up sometimes!

And thanks; this is where I’m irritating and also inform you # 2 was a case of blind good luck. There’s a comparable shot on the really initial web page of this thread, where I randomly lucked out in getting some lightning to appear like it was staying clear of Batman in Arkham Knight. Last evening, I was right at the end of going after Electro around the supermax jail as well as I just thought “Oh, I haven’t gone for a screencap yet!” and also when I saw the void line up for Spidey, I simply chuckled.

Less remarkable when you see I had 3 lightning screws to collaborate with, also.

I’ve obtained some Final Fantasy VII Remake shots. There is no committed photo mode yet. Spoilers if you’ve not yet obtained to phase 8.

















