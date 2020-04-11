The trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train teases demons and a release date

Demon Slayer’s first season was one of the best anime of last year, and while a second season probably won’t arrive in 2020, fans only have to wait a little bit long for the series to return. During a special show on AbemaTV on Friday night in Japan, it was announced that the Demon Slayer movie will arrive in Japan on Oct. 16.

The movie will be called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train — though it’s likely to be shortened to Demon Slayer: Infinity Train for its US release, based on most English-language reporting. The story will pick up immediately after season 1 of the show and will cover the Demon Train arc from the manga. It’s a short interlude that takes the cast to a mysterious train that’s said to have some demon activity causing passengers to disappear. And since this is Demon Slayer, that means there’s plenty of fighting involved.

【予告編第1弾公開！】

2020年10月16日（金）公開 劇場版「鬼滅の刃」無限列車編の予告編第1弾を公開しました！

新規カットが目白押しの本映像をぜひご覧ください！

果てなく続く、無限の夢の中へ―https://t.co/FpewsY7u05

▼公式サイトhttps://t.co/QLQvxcnB3p#鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/jbrKoyUFUe

The TV special also debuted the movie’s latest trailer which mostly just teases the action to come. We get brief glimpses of Enmu, Tanjiro, and Inosuke, along with a few flame-fueled frames of Kyojuro Rengoku, who the gang hopes to find on board the Infinity Train.

While the Demon Slayer movie is set to release on Oct. 16 in Japan, there hasn’t been an announcement for a US release just yet. Demon Slayer was one of the most popular anime of the last several years, so it seems likely that the movie will get a global release either in theaters or on streaming sites.