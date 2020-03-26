The underappreciated Birds of Prey is available to stream early

After six weeks in theaters, Warner Bros.’ is bringing Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to video on demand. That means that everybody who didn’t see it in theaters — and there are a lot of you — can enjoy the adventures of Harley and Co. right from your own couch.

And we recommend it. Our review called Birds of Prey “a messy, leg-breaking, heartwarming, inspirational good time.”

The movie is currently available to buy on Amazon Prime for $19.99.

When you’re done watching, we’ll still be here, with the real comic book backstories of Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Black Mask, and all the rest. Not to mention everything else you need to know about the Birds of Prey, like …

And, most importantly, “Which Little Women sister is each member of the Birds of Prey?”

Everything you need to know about Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey