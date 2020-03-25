The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Delayed

While Season 10 of the AMC series The Walking Dead is winding down, the finale will not be able to air as the COVID-19 (coronavius) pandemic has affected post-production on the show.

With Episode 16 of the current season originally set to air on April 12, AMC has revealed that they don’t be able to hit that deadline, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year,” AMC said in a statement.

At the time of this writing, there is no indication of when it will return. Season 11 of the series was to begin filming in May, but that too has been postponed.

Additionally, the next Walking Dead spin-off–World Beyond–was originally going to begin airing on April 12. Filming had wrapped up on the series; however, because of the pandemic, the premiere is being postponed until later this year.

Many networks and studios are postponing major events. Most recently, the release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed from a June release to August. Warner Bros. is following other movies that have done the same like A Quiet Place: Part 2, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time To Die, and Black Widow.