The week’s best game trailers: Jill Valentine, the Predator, and bathtub battleships

Trailers, man, every week we get ’em. And we’re all watching a ton of YouTube right now. So you may have missed these looks at new games (or new features for them) on all the consoles and PC.

Once again, this is our roundup of the best videos we found; they include two four-on-one asymmetrical multiplayer shooters and, believe it or not, the silly season’s first April Fools’ gag. Let’s get to the choppah!

Who: Illfonic

When and Where: PlayStation 4, a trial weekend starting now. Full launch is April 24 (on PS4 and Windows PC)

Why: Because I ain’t got time to bleed! Sorry, had to get that out of my system. We previewed the asymmetrical, 4-on-1 multiplayer shooter at Gamescom back in August. This video is 27 minutes, so, not a trailer per se, but it is a very detailed look at what you can do and how you do it in Predator: Hunting Ground. Best detail I can see so far is the whip-crack wipe when Preds goes into bad-dude infrared mode.

Who: Paradox Interactive

When and Where: PC, later this year.

Why: Another chonky (12 minutes) video that collates the developer diaries Paradox has put out for March. That includes tutorials, vassal management (and raiding), and a multifaceted look at warmaking. These dev diaries are always a good watch for fans, as they often drily note some detail like seduction schemes or fabricating claims against recalcitrant counties.

Who: Lesta Studio/Wargaming

When and Where: The naval MMO’s latest event, going now. You ready for this?

Why: It’s “Duck of War.” They put the boats in a bathtub. Apparently it’s already April Fools’? “Duck of War” runs until April 13, and it’s a 12-player free-for-all. World of Warships also delivered a “Safe at Sea” combat mission, as well as the “Care Package” bundle, on March 16. Both are free.

Who: Capcom

When and Where: PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One

Why: Well, fans got some bad news on Friday that “technical issues” with the PS4 and PC versions will delay this weekend’s open beta for Resistance (the asymmetrical, multiplayer spinoff) to an unspecified date. It’s still on for Xbox One, though. So fans will have to tide themselves over with this character trailer for Jill Valentine, which also gives a good look at what Resistance is all about.

Who: WayForward

When and Where: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on May 28; it launched last fall on iOS and Mac.

Why: We’re back with colorful, hand-painted, platforming demi-goodness (she’s a half-genie, get it?) in Shantae’s fifth game since her 2002 debut. She and her friends (the namesake Seven Sirens) can shape-change into new forms to solve level puzzles and overcome bosses.