The Witcher 3 Sales By Platform Revealed; Here’s Which System Is The Biggest

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released five years ago next month, and the celebrated RPG continues to perform well. As part of developer CD Projekt Red’s latest earnings report, the company announced that the game has passed 28 million copies sold since it was released in May 2015.

In 2019, the PC edition sold the most copies, accounting for 53 percent of sales during the year. The PS4 (26 percent) followed as the No. 2 platform, with Switch (11 percent), and Xbox One (10 percent) rounding out the rest. You can see a sales breakdown by platform and year in the image below. The Switch version is the newest edition of the game, having arrived in October 2019.

Nathan on Twitter examined the pixels and did some calculations to come up with a sales breakdown by platform.

Another chart shows how The Witcher 3 has sold between physical and digital. As you can see, physical sales dominated at launch in 2015, but every year since, digital has been the biggest distribution channel. In 2019, a whopping 82 percent of copies sold came digitally. CD Projekt Red observed that this was no surprise given the global shift toward buying digital.

Another chart shows where The Witcher 3 is most popular around the world, based on sales. Europe leads the way, making up 37.2 percent of sales, followed by Asia with 27.9 percent and then North America with 25.6 percent. South America (7 percent), Australia (2 percent), and Africa (0.3 percent) followed further down the ranking.

CD Projekt Red’s next game is Cyberpunk 2077, and it clearly has very big shoes to fill following the huge success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Following another delay, Cyberpunk 2077 is now slated to launch in April. It will also come to Xbox Series X as a free upgrade.

After Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR is rumored to be working on a new Witcher game.