“The Witcher” at maximum speed – a demonstration of The Witcher 3 with mods that significantly improve graphics

More beautiful.

The Witcher 3 video appeared on the Digital Dreams YouTube channel, which, in particular, demonstrates version 6.0 of The Phoenix Lighting modification, which is designed to significantly improve the lighting in the game. It is noted that the The Phoenix Lighting mod is not so much intended for creating spectacular screenshots as for “passing the game, and it looks whole and good in all situations in which the hero finds himself”.

The game’s version shown in the video also uses other mods, including the HD Remastered Project with improved textures and imitation of ray tracing using the ReShade toolkit. The video shows a variety of locations, including natural panoramas and settlements.

Until April 6, on Steam, you can buy games in the Witcher series with a discount of up to 85%.