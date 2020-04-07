The world’s best Breath of the Wild players got together to kick ass

RinHara5aki, Kleric, CHC Yu-Da, and Peco are, on their own, some of the most technically impressive The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild players on the planet — their videos showcasing advanced and obscure combat methods have accrued millions of views on YouTube. The four of them getting together for a single video is almost too much to handle.

“The Four” is a combat montage that is the result of four months of work, and it is meant as a last hurrah for Breath of the Wild. With a sequel on the way, group leader RinHara5aki thought it would be a good idea to make a love letter to the game before saying goodbye.

“A lot of love and care has gone into the production of this montage, with some of the brightest BOTW minds from around the world,” the video description reads.

Note that it takes about two minutes for the action to get going, but once it does, ho boy. I didn’t know a lot of this stuff was possible. Enemies get frozen and refrozen within split seconds; they get bombed into the air, frozen with stasis, and then arrowed down; they get flung into the horizon as if nothing. Link does flips while laying down electric traps. One of my favorite sequences sees Link freezing the enemy to bounce off of it, and once high above the baddie, he lets down a shower of explosive arrows.

Overkill? Maybe. But the video is all about style. There’s legit even a segment where Link walks away as the Guardian explodes in the distance.

Damn, Breath of the Wild was a good game, huh?