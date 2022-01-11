The world’s first 717-gigapixel painting, based on a famous masterpiece, will astound you if you see it up close.

A FAMOUS museum has released the “largest and most detailed photograph of any artwork” it claims to have ever seen.

The painting in question is a world-renowned masterpiece, so you may recognize it.

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has released a high-resolution scan of Rembrandt van Rijn’s masterpiece ‘The Night Watch,’ which was painted in 1642.

On the museum’s website, you can see the 717 gigapixel image for free.

It allows you to see the painting in a way that you wouldn’t be able to see it in person.

The only other way to see the painting like this is to press your nose against it, and even then, you’d need good vision.

The 12-by-14-foot painting is the focus of “Operation Night Watch,” a research and restoration project.

This research includes a detailed scan.

It’s made up of 8,439 photos taken with a high-tech camera.

Artificial intelligence was used to assist in the stitching of the photos together to create a single large image.

“The Operation Night Watch research team has succeeded in making an extremely detailed photograph of The Night Watch,” said the Rijksmuseum in a statement.

“From today, this 717 gigapixel image can be viewed on the Rijksmuseum website at rijksmuseum.nlNightwatch.

“It is the largest and most detailed photograph of any artwork, and it is four times sharper than its predecessor, which was published by the Rijksmuseum about 18 months ago.”

“This means that in The Night Watch, you can now zoom in even closer on minute, pin-sharp pigment particles.”

The scan allows you to zoom in so close to the painting that you can see the cracks.

Only 5 micrometers of the original painting are visible in each pixel of the scan.

A version of the painting with its missing sides restored can be found on the Rijksmuseum website.

In 1715, two sections of the painting were removed in order for it to fit into Amsterdam’s City Hall.

The detailed scan is expected to aid future research and documentation of the masterpiece’s aging.

“Making this image has been a great challenge,” said Robert Erdmann, a senior scientist at the Rijksmuseum.

“Many people believed it was impossible, and that the Operation Night Watch team was insane for even attempting it.”

“We have outdone ourselves in a world-class achievement.”

