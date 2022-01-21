There are TEN Harry Potter spells that work with Siri on your iPhone.

TEN Harry Potter spells that work with Siri are available on your iPhone.

Ordinary muggles with an iPhone can cast spells from the Harry Potter universe.

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, responds to nearly a dozen magical commands culled from JK Rowling’s best-selling books.

Like the “boy who lived” and his supernatural pals, you can cast all kinds of jinxes from your phone with just a few words.

For example, fans will recall the Harry Potter spell “Lumos,” which illuminates the end of a witch or wizard’s wand.

It allows characters to see in the dark and was first used in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” by Potter himself.

By activating Siri on an iPhone and saying “Lumos” to turn on your device’s flashlight, you can cast the spell and return to the world of muggles.

Lumos isn’t the only iPhone spell that works.

The torch will be turned off by activating Siri and saying “Nox,” the wand-extinguishing charm.

You can even use “Accio,” Potter’s and his friends’ spell to summon an object towards the caster.

After waking Siri, say “Accio” followed by an app name to launch it.

By tinkering with your iPhone’s settings, you can add more Harry Potter spells to your repertoire.

To do so, you’ll need to use the Shortcuts app to program spells into Siri.

Make sure that Hey Siri is turned on first.

Toggle on “Listen for ‘Hey Siri’ in Settings andgt; Siri andamp; Search.”

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first Potter novel, was published in 1997, and Rowling is now worth £795 million.

This is thanks in large part to the phenomenal success of the subsequent film franchise, which began in 2001.

The cast of the films reunited for an hour-long special called “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” earlier this month.

For both fans and cast members, the reunion brought back a lot of memories.

Viewers also got a glimpse into some behind-the-scenes romances when Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the films, admitted to having a teenage crush on Draco Malfoy’s nemesis Tom Felton.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” the actress said, adding that she “fell in love” with Tom when she was a child.

“He was three years older than me, so you’re like my little sister to him.”

