There’s a good reason why I stopped using Facebook and Instagram, and there’s a good reason why you should too.

After nearly two decades on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, a MILLENNIUM has shared his reasons for quitting social media.

Finance blogger Jeff Cooper blamed widespread misinformation and cyberbullying for his drastic decision in a blog post on his website.

Another reason he decided to leave was the negative impact of social media apps on their users’ mental health.

Last month, the 38-year-old wrote, “I’ll tell you right now, I don’t miss it, not even a little bit.”

When Facebook took off in the late 2000s, Jeff, who runs the blog Have Your Dollars Make Sense, was in college.

He said it was a great way to meet single women, though it and other social media apps had taken over our lives over the years.

“Facebook and other social media behemoths have evolved into far more over the years,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong: there is a lot of good that social media can do, but it appears that the bad is far outweighing the good as time goes on.”

The father-of-two cited scientific studies to support his claims, claiming that social media use can cause or exacerbate depression, loneliness, and anxiety.

Bullying that might occur in the classroom is now allowed to flourish online, he added.

On social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, misinformation and conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccinations thrive.

The main problem with social media, according to Jeff, is that it forces us to compare ourselves to other people’s “highlight reels” of their lives.

“Whatever the occasion, we are bombarded by the best of other people’s lives while attempting not to compare it to our own,” he wrote.

“This can make it extremely difficult for us to have fun.

“The constant need to see how many likes a photo received, or how many fake comments people left, is not healthy for our psyche in any way shape, or form.”

In order to live happier lives, the blogger advised readers to delete their social media accounts.

Even if you can’t go “cold turkey” on all of them, shutting down some of them or reducing the amount of time you spend on them could be beneficial.

“Believe me when I say you’ll be happier if you do,” Jeff said.

“I can probably count on one hand how many times in the last decade I’ve thought a social media account would be useful, and each time the feeling was fleeting.”

It’s simple to deactivate your Facebook account, and it only takes a few seconds.

This is what you must do.

If you change your mind, you can reactivate your account…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.