There’s a simple way to rearrange the photos in your Instagram photo dump.

There’s an easy way to rearrange the photos in your Instagram photo dump.

This hack is for you if you enjoy posting Instagram carousels but find yourself obsessing over the order after you’ve posted them.

Instagram is arguably the most popular photo-sharing app on the planet, and the social media platform’s introduction of carousels only added to that notion.

Carousels allow Instagram users to post multiple photos and videos in one post, enhancing the sharing experience with friends and followers.

Many users, however, were dissatisfied with the social media platform when they discovered they couldn’t delete or rearrange the order of their imagesvideos after they were posted.

In November 2021, Instagram added a feature that allows users to delete one or more slides from a carousel post, which resolved one of the issues.

But, once you’ve shared the post with your feed, how can you rearrange the order of your slides?

The answer was shared in a minute-long video by a TikTok account with the handle @later.com.

Since its release, the TikTok hack has gone viral, with easy-to-follow instructions.

Users must first tap the three dots in the carousel post’s top right corner.

Then they must choose which photo they want to use as the cover image and delete any previous photos by tapping the trash icon in the top left corner of the photo.

Users should not delete too many pictures because the carousel post must always have at least two.

Users can save their cover photo once they are satisfied with it.

After that, go to Settings andgt; Account andgt; Recently Deleted to restore the deleted images.

Users can then tap on their images to restore them in the order they want them to appear in the carousel, as each photo will appear at the end of the carousel.

