There’s just one day to score this Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD Roku TV on sale for $260

If you’re spending a bunch more time at home, it’s worth upgrading your TV to make the experience as pleasant as possible. Thankfully, you can grab this Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (R6070E3 Series) on sale at Best Buy today only. It’s down to $259.99 as part of the store’s Deals of the Day, saving you $90 off its full price.

Screen saver Hisense 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (R6070E3 Series)

This 55-inch 4K Smart TV has Roku functionality built-in so you can access services like Netflix and Disney+ along with The Roku Channel and more. You’ll even be able to use the Roku mobile app on your phone as a remote. $259.99 $349.99 $90 off See at Best Buy

Hisense’s 55-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV features native 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR for a cinema-like viewing experience in the comfort of your own home. It has built-in Wi-Fi and, with its integrated Roku functionality, you can access streaming services and apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more without needing a separate streaming media player. This TV can do it all on its own.

With the free Roku mobile app, you can even watch movies and shows from The Roku Channel on the go or use it as a second remote. It even allows you to plug in headphones to your phone so you can listen to your TV privately.

The TV also works with your Google Assistant devices for voice control over the content that you’re watching, launching streaming channels and searching for titles, changing channels, switching HDMI inputs, powering the TV on or off, and more.

This 55-inch smart TV has a 120 Motion Rate, three HDMI inputs, and two 8W main channel speakers with DTS Studio Sound. That’s not bad, though your movie and TV-watching experience would probably benefit from having a nice soundbar too. This guide to the best soundbars in 2019 has some really great picks if you don’t have one at home already.

Hisense’s TV ships for free at Best Buy, though you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup where available.