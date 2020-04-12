Thermaltake introduces V250 TG ARGB mid tower with Plexiglas front panel – Computer – News

Thermaltake announced the V250 TG ARGB case this week. The V250 is a mid tower with a tempered glass side panel and a plexiglass front. Thermaltake supplies four 120mm fans, three of which contain RGB LEDs.

The V250 TG is a mid-tower enclosure, and is 430mm high, 216.5mm wide and 477mm deep. Users can place atx, m-atx or mini-itx motherboards in the enclosure. The V250 has seven expansion slots. The side panel is made of tempered glass and a front panel of plexiglass. The housing weighs about 6 kilograms without components.

The V250 offers space for video cards up to 330mm long, CPU coolers 160mm high and power supplies up to 200mm without the built-in hdd rack. The front of the case contains a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 connectors and two 3.5mm jacks for headphones and microphones. Below the psu-shroud two 3.5 “HDDs or 2.5” disks can be placed. There is room for two more 2.5 “drives behind the motherboard.

Thermaltake supplies the housing with three 120mm fans with RGB LEDs, which can be individually controlled via software from ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte and MSI. The housing also contains an integrated RGB controller. The company also supplies a single 120mm fan without illumination at the back of the housing, which functions as exhaust. All included fans run at 1000rpm as standard. The argb fans have a noise level of 27.2dBa, according to Thermaltake. With the 120mm exhaust, this is 16dBa, the company reports. The top of the V250 can also accommodate two 120mm or 140mm fans, or a 240mm radiator.

At the time of writing, Thermaltake has not yet announced a suggested retail price. The housing is already available at some Dutch webshops from 103 euros. Earlier this week, the company also announced its S100 enclosure for m-atx motherboards.