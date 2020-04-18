These 55-inch LG, Samsung, TCL 4K TVs are all on sale for less than $400

Best Buy has discounted several must-have 55-inch 4K TVs, such as the LG M7300PUA, Samsung NU6900, and TCL 4 Series — all of which are on sale right now for less than $400. You’ll need to act fast, though: These 4K TV deals certainly won’t be around for long.

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV is one of the most affordable options available, and for any home theater enthusiast on a budget, it’s practically a must-have. It displays images in spectacular 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for the full pixel-perfect movie-viewing experience that lets you pick out each individual hair on each character’s head. Coupled with HDR 10 technology, every scene will be brought to life in stunning detail, from the various shades of black to the most blindingly light frames.

Unfortunately, it tends to suffer from desaturation when viewed from anywhere but directly in front. And if you’re watching in a well-lit room, the brightness can’t go high enough for you to get the full view — but when you’re seated right in front, with the lights off, the TCL 4 Series 4K TV has stunning contrasts that nearly touch Vantablack territory, making movie nights a fully magical experience. The TV also uses Dolby Digital Plus technology to give excellent surround sound that eliminates the need for an external sound system.

Google Assistant is built-in so you can enjoy remote voice control for your ease of use. Additionally, the Roku TV platform provides an enormous range of streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, Prime Video, and Disney+, with more content than you’ll know what to do with. In the back, there are more than enough ports, with three HDMI ports and one USB 2.0 port for any external devices you need to connect with. If you’re interested in the TCL 4 Series 4K TV, you can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $280.

BUY NOW

The Samsung NU6900 Series is the 4K TV some of us have in our own homes, and not for a second have we been disappointed. And with over 1,700 5-star reviews, the reason is obvious. Like the TCL, this Samsung TV also comes with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that produces crisp and beautifully immersive images with not a pixel out of place. Samsung’s proprietary HDR 10+ technology also transforms any compatible media’s already impressive picture quality into a piece of art with its vibrant colors and superb detail working in every light setting.

The most prominent flaw of the Samsung NU6900 Series is its weakness in bright rooms as it can’t go above a certain level and tends to remain dim. Another issue is its hampered display when viewed at an angle. But in exchange, it has marvelous contrasts that bring out the full richness of each black tone and white hue, and the TV’s PurColor technology emphasizes the vivid colors of each frame-by-frame shot to make them pop off the screen. For the total package, you can enjoy the complete cinematic experience with its Dolby Digital surround sound speakers that pump out crisp sounds without compromising the quality.

The Samsung NU6900 is compatible with the brand’s SmartThings, so you can add the TV to the list of your home’s voice-automated devices. You also have the pick of viewing options with a huge range of streaming services to choose from. With all-time favorites like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and HBO NOW to name a few, you’ll never be starved for content. The two HDMI ports are a bit limited, though, so you’d be wise to avoid connecting too many external devices to the TV. You can find the Samsung NU6900 Series on sale on Best Buy for $350 — letting you save $30 off its retail price.

BUY NOW

Last up is LG’s UM7300PUA Series. It’s a $50 jump from the Samsung, but you’re getting a multitude of features that none of the other TVs on our list can offer. As usual, this TV comes with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that renders sensational visuals that can elevate even the simplest of TV shows and broadcasts in superb high definition. It also comes with support for Active HDR, HDR10, and HLG, so you get frame-by-frame perfection with masterful detail work that doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to visuals.

The color quality is nothing to scoff at, either. The LG UM7300PUA boasts the only IPS display on our list with enhanced top-notch color accuracy and the widest viewing angles available, allowing you to enjoy the same stunning shot from every position without worrying about dampened visuals. Its blacks aren’t as intense as the previous options, but they aren’t bad by any means. Dark scenes will just be somewhat brighter than they need to be, so adjustment won’t be an issue. To top it all of, the DTS-HD surround sound speakers fully encompass the room with excellent sound quality to give you the full immersive experience from start to finish.

As it’s a smart TV, the LG UM7300PUA is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for maximum convenience. Plus, the built-in LG ThinQ A.I. allows you to converse with the TV’s built-in Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants, so you can control every aspect of the television — and your home — with nothing but your voice. This means you won’t need to use a remote control to browse through webOS’ available streaming services, allowing you to customize how you want your movie nights to play out just how you like them. It has three HDMI inputs in the back, so you don’t have to worry about having to unplug devices to make room. You can find the LG UM7300PUA 4K TV on Best Buy where you can save $70 by taking advantage of the $400 sale price.

BUY NOW

Check out our curated deals page for more great deals to pimp out your home theater, like soundbar deals, smart light deals, and streaming devices.