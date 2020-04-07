These 75-inch LG, Samsung, Sony 4K TVs are on sale for up to $300 off

If you love movies and TV shows as much as we do here at Digital Trends, you’ll know that there’s one thing no cinephile can live without — a high-quality 4K TV. Home theaters are our forte, and that’s why we’ve gathered three spectacular 75-inch 4K TV deals that will transform any layman’s entertainment hub into a director’s paradise.

From brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, you can celebrate the magic of cinema in the comfort of your own home for as low as $750. Deals like these are getting harder to come by on Best Buy, so don’t hesitate to check them out and add the pièce de résistance to your personalized entertainment setup.

The LG UK6190 4K TV is first up on our list. It’s undeniably the best bang for your buck available with its being the most affordable option on our list at $750. For movie lovers on a budget or those taking a serious leap into the world of cinema for the first time, there’s no better option than this. It comes with a quad-core processor that reduces lag to a minimum, making navigating through menus as slick as oil.

With this TV, you’re getting the most out of its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. It produces images in incredible detail and vivid colors with hardly any distracting elements like video tearing or noise. LG’s advanced color mapping technology also allows each frame-by-frame shot to pop from a flat image into a stunning array of colors that’s true to life. Each individual detail is accurately shaded, pixel by pixel, to give you the most authentic director’s club seat available without appearing garish or unnatural.

The LG UK6190 is also fully equipped with HDR10 compatibility, so each detail — even the smallest speck of dirt — has been digitally enhanced to the point of recognition. And even when you’ve zoomed in, the image quality never falters and always delivers at maximum capacity. Even if you’re only watching broadcasts, the TV comes with HLG support to let you enjoy your pay-per-view events and programmed shows as if they were natively 4K. This also goes for regular Full HD content that automatically gets upscaled to its greatest visual potential.

DTS-HD surround sound speakers provide the auditory component and completely remove any need for an external sound system. Each sound is crisp and full, so you never get taken out of your immersion from poor sound quality. The LG UK6190 also comes with built-in virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to give you full control over your TV and a companion for you to enjoy watching with. You won’t be starved for content either as the TV’s webOS platform gives you a wide selection of streaming services to pick from, with all-time favorites like Netflix and Hulu to name a few. If you want an excellent 75-inch 4K TV without too much of a price hike from its smaller variants, then you can check out the LG UK6190 on Best Buy for $750 — letting you save a whopping $250 off.

The Samsung NU6900 4K TV is a cult favorite among some of our most die-hard movie fans, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t know why. For as little as $50 more than the LG UK6190, the Samsung NU6900 packs a lot more premium features than a casual movie-watcher would know what to do with. The slim design allows it to fit into any home theater setup — in terms of aesthetics, of course, not size.

Once you experience 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with the Samsung NU6900 4K TV, you’ll never see movies the same way again. It renders each scene-by-scene moment in millions of sensational colors and sharp crystal-clear pictures that don’t let even the faintest glints fade into obscurity. With Samsung’s proprietary PurColor technology working in unison with the TV’s HDR10+ and HDR10 compatibility, you won’t experience any shot-ruining pixelation or motion blurring. Every new frame will take your breath away with pixel-perfect details and powerful contrasts.

If you’re a loyal console gamer, then you’ll be glad to know that this TV was designed with its own game mode to help you get into the zone. Input lag is immediately taken down to minimal levels, making each button press and voice command have instant results. The built-in UHD engine and HLG support also ensure that no matter what you’re watching — whether it’s a movie in 1080p or a televised broadcast — you experience them in near-4K resolution for peak enjoyment.

In terms of sound quality, you can get a two-for-one deal with the Samsung NU6900’s Dolby Digital Plus that can transform simple background music into an auditory surround sound spectacle. And if you’re overwhelmed with all the streaming service options available, the TV provides a universal guide that helps you pick and choose your favorites from multiple sources like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. If the Samsung Nu6900 4K TV checks your boxes and fits in your price range, Best Buy currently has it on a discount for $100 off at $800.

If you want one of the best 75-inch 4K TVs money can buy from one of the world’s leading brands in digital entertainment, then Sony’s X850G 4K TV is what you’re looking for. It’s a bit of a price jump from the first two entries on our list, but once you know what it’s got to offer under the hood, you won’t want to settle for anything less. It’s ideal for anyone looking for a 4K TV that can do it all — movies, TV shows, and games — with consistent high caliber picture quality.

The Sony X850G offers the same 3,840 x 2,160 resolution as the other TVs — but if there’s one thing that justifies the premium price, it is its exclusive 4K X-Reality PRO, empowered by the 4K Processor X1. What this does is it creates photorealistic shot-by-shot visuals with incredibly lucid detail work that converts an already captivating 4K video into cinematic dynamite. Lifelike colors and world-class color accuracy make this TV a must-have for any self-respecting cinephile. Not only that but with IPS technology built into its display, you never lose image quality no matter where you’re angled towards the TV, allowing for wide audience reach.

If you’ll be gaming, this TV has a native refresh rate of 120Hz, which roughly doubles what the other options on our list offer. This means that you’ll get smooth frame rates when playing games. And as we can testify, once you make the move to 120Hz from 60Hz, you can never go back. The Sony X850G also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, so every detail that comes on-screen will appear clearer than your eyes can handle in person, giving you the full view of everything you watch. Its HLG compatibility also upscales broadcasts, so you can enjoy your standard channels in pseudo-4K quality.

Like the Samsung NU6900, this TV also comes with Dolby Digital Plus. This way, you can relish in the full audio-visual cinematic experience packaged into one sleek 4K TV. Google Assistant is built-in to allow you to control the TV with your voice, so you can put aside the remote and still have total control of the TV and its features. The Chromecast platform also provides you with a myriad of streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and Disney+. With this, you can watch your favorite shows and films till the sun comes up and still have hundreds more to go. If you want a 4K TV with masterful visuals that can also handle intense gaming, the Sony X850G is currently on sale on Best Buy for $1,230.

