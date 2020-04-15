These are all the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro Cases you can buy

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are here, and my goodness, these phones are beautiful with their matte glass backs and all their purdy new colors and color-changing finishes. But guess what? They’re still glass backed phones, and glass-backed phones get cases before they face the big, bad world outside. It always takes a little longer for the case market to get fired up for the latest OnePlus phones, but we don’t have to worry about that because OnePlus makes some of the best first-party cases of any manufacturer around, both from a quality and affordability perspective. These are the ones OnePlus is offering up for the 8 and 8 Pro.

New colors: OnePlus 8 Sandstone Bumper Case

Classic carbon fiber: OnePlus 8 Karbon Bumper Case

For tactile fans: OnePlus 8 Nylon Bumper Case

Show off that green!: OnePlus 8 Clear Bumper Case

Go cyan!: OnePlus 8 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case

Premium look: OnePlus 8 Pro Karbon Bumper Case



New colors :



OnePlus 8 Sandstone Bumper Case



Sandstone is the tried and true first-party case for OnePlus, but this year they’ve branched out into some new shades: a bright, bold Cyan to match the Glacial Green 8 or a softer, prettier purple that should mesh with the Interstellar Glow. $25 at OnePlus

Classic carbon fiber :



OnePlus 8 Karbon Bumper Case



Carbon fiber is another long-time case option that’s back again for the OnePlus 8. Carbon fiber is smooth, distinct, and feels quite premium in the hand. While it still only comes in one color, carbon fiber’s two-tone look really never goes out of style. $40 at OnePlus

For tactile fans :



OnePlus 8 Nylon Bumper Case



This case combines the classic TPU bumper with a nylon fabric back, adding a little grip without being quite as noticeable as the Sandstone. The Nylon might not come in a plethora of colors, but it does have a more sophisticated look and feel. $35 at OnePlus

Show off that green! :



OnePlus 8 Clear Bumper Case



The colors on the OnePlus 8 are quite fetching — especially that Interstellar Glow — and if you don’t want to cover up that color-shifting beauty, this unassuming clear case will let you see the rainbow while adding grip and protection. $25 at OnePlus

Go cyan! :



OnePlus 8 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case



The OnePlus 8 Pro might not get that pretty, pretty purple option, but the Cyan is just absolutely darling and it’ll go excellently with the Glacial Green or Ultramarine Blue 8 Pro. Sandstone adds plenty of grip to the 8 Pro’s sizable backside, and anything beats black! $25 at OnePlus

Premium look :



OnePlus 8 Pro Karbon Bumper Case



Sandstone isn’t the look for everyone, but if you prefer a more understated look for your OnePlus 8 Pro, go for carbon fiber. This is a look OnePlus phones have rocked for years, and while it looks super slick, it’s a more grippy case than you’d first think. $40 at OnePlus

There’s not nearly as many cases “Coming soon” for the OnePlus 8 Pro as the OnePlus 8, which I’m honestly okay with because we finally got a new color for the classic OnePlus 8 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case, and boy, howdy do I love me a good turquoise case! Cyan is available for both the 8 and 8 Pro, but if you’re getting the more reasonably-priced OnePlus 8, you also have Purple as an option and what a lovely, lovely shade it is. I’m estatic for these colors because they’re not quite as in-your-face as the traditional OnePlus red, and they’re also a little more soothing.

If you prefer your case with good texture without feeling like actual sandpaper like the Sandstone can feel to more delicate hands, the OnePlus 8 also has a Nylon Bumper Case, which features a weave of shock-absorbing nylon fabric, while a traditional rubberized bumper covers the sides and keeps the surved edges of your OnePlus secure.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.