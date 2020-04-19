These are the absolute best Pixar movies streaming on Disney+ right now

Pixar animated films are some of the best movies in the world, able to entertain kids and adults alike with their heartfelt stories and unforgettable characters. Films like Up, Toy Story, and more recent fare like Inside Out have only become more renowned as the years pass, and now with Disney+ available, the entire lineup of Pixar films is available to stream at a moment’s notice.

Disney is striving to make Disney+ the #1 place for families to stream content this year, and with recent releases to the service like Pixar’s Onward and Frozen 2, as well as upcoming movies like Artemis Fowl which is skipping theaters and going straight to Disney+ on June 12, they might just accomplish that. Additional content like Marvel movies, The Simpsons series, and National Geographic documentaries make the service tempting even for those without children at home, and luckily, the Disney+ 7-day trial lets you start streaming for free.

What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?

Before we get to the list below, if you aren’t familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now’s the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn’t require a long-term commitment.

You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $6.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch. There’s even a 7-day free trial offer to let you check out the service before you’re charged anything.