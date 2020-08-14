These are the best cheap Dell XPS deals for August 2020

Dell will always be famous for its budget-friendly work-focused Windows PCs, but you might be surprised to learn that this decades-old computer brand is also churning out some of the best and most cutting-edge ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops with its XPS line. The Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 have ranked among our favorite laptops for years, but as some of the best PCs that money can buy in 2020, they don’t always come cheap.

That said, there are always some cheap Dell XPS deals floating around if you know where to look — and we’ve got them all right here. We’ve done the legwork to smoke out all the best Dell XPS 13 deals and Dell XPS 15 deals you can find online right now; if you still need some help deciding between the two, though, then we’ve also put together a quick buying guide so you can make the right choice.

The Dell XPS 13 is arguably the flagship of the XPS line, being the most popular and most common model. It hits a great sweet spot between portability and utility with its 13-inch display, and as an ultrabook, it boasts a sleek design that’s a joy to use and easy to carry around. The Dell XPS 13 comes in two primary variants — a standard laptop and a 2-in-1 — with various hardware configurations between them, although the standard ultrabook model is available with an optional touchscreen upgrade.

The Dell XPS 13 has been one of our favorite Windows laptops for a while now owing to its world-class build quality, great design, excellent performance, and superb display, and it seems to only get better with each new refresh. For the professional on the go — that is, someone who wants a laptop that’s capable of handling day-long workloads while still remaining travel-friendly — the Dell XPS 13 is our top recommendation.

As you probably guessed from the name, the Dell XPS 15 is the larger sibling in the XPS family. With a 15.6-inch display, the XPS 15 is more in line with traditional laptops when it comes to size. This makes it an ideal choice for users who prefer some extra screen real estate for things like video editing and find 13-inch ultrabooks like the XPS 13 a bit too cramped. Screen size is one of those things that comes down to personal preference, but if you’ve got your mind set on the XPS 15, then you won’t be disappointed to find out that you’ve got pretty much the same design and hardware configurations to choose from as you do with the XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 15 is available in a standard laptop format (with optional touchscreen upgrade, just like with the XPS 13) as well as a 2-in-1 variant, and Dell has kept it nicely updated over the years with the latest models packing the newest 9th- and 10th-generation Intel Core processors. If the XPS 13 gave you an itch for an ultrabook but you want something a little bigger (yet still easy to carry around), then you can’t really do much better than the Dell XPS 15.

You can do some gaming on almost any Windows PC, but how well that PC will run games is another question. Most of the Dell XPS 13 configurations lack the dedicated graphics cards necessary to play the latest titles at good settings; the good news is that there are some upgraded models that pack Nvidia GPUs. The bad news is that you’re going to pay quite a bit more for these — considerably more than what you’d pay for a standard gaming laptop — because the XPS 13 laptops that feature discrete graphics cards are the premium variants that come with boosted CPUs, RAM, and hard drives, knocking them well above $1,000.

Aside from screen size, the Dell XPS 15 isn’t much different than its 13-inch sibling, and the above caveats apply with this model as well. That said, the larger display arguably makes the XPS 15 the better choice for gaming if you want a work laptop that can also run modern titles at good settings and you don’t want to buy a separate laptop and desktop to scratch your gaming itch. You’ll pay for the higher-end hardware configurations and dedicated graphics cards that come with these gaming-capable Dell XPS laptops, but if you consider that you’re getting both a work laptop and gaming PC in one, then it may be worth the higher price.