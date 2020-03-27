These are the best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals

The biggest name in smart lighting, Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, and accessories serve an incredible range of purposes in homes. This is the place to find the best Philips Hue deals and Philips Hue Starter Kit deals. Whether you use light for security, convenience, navigation after dark indoors and outdoors, design, aesthetics, creative expression, or setting the mood, Philips Hue lights can do the job. We’ve found the best Philips Hue Deals on individual lights and Philips Hue Starter Kits.

Philips Hue doesn’t only make smart light bulbs. Philips Hue manufactures everything you need to set up a comprehensive home lighting systems in your home.

You can buy individual Hue lights in many shapes or styles, including candles, bulbs, spotlights, recessed lights, wall lights, ceiling lights, path lights, lightstrips, outdoor lights, and more. The bulbs are available in standard light bulb screw base sizes. Philips Hue Lightstrips are often used under counters, behind furniture or plants, or installed in shapes or patterns to set room moods or to create lighting designs or scenes.

Many Philips Hue lights are available in Hue White, Hue White Ambiance, and Hue White Color Ambiance bulbs. Philips White lights are soft, dimmable warm white lights. With Hue White Ambiance bulbs, you can adjust the color temperature from warm white to cool daylight in addition to controlling the light brightness with dimmer control. Hue White Color Ambiance lights are dimmable and adjust from warm white to cool white light, but you can also select from 16 million colors via the Hue app and a Bluetooth smartphone connection or with a Hue Bridge.

A Philips Hue Starter Kit includes everything you need to install Philips Hue smart lights in your home or office for a specific purpose. There are two advantages to buying a Hue Kit: Convenience and cost-savings.

For example, if you want to install your first Philips Hue smart lights, Hue Starter Kits include from one to four Hue light bulbs and a Hue Bridge at a total cost less than buying the bulbs and Bridge separately. One Bridge can control up to 50 Hue lights, so after you install the Starter Kit, you can add to your system by buying additional bulbs separately.

Hue Dimmer Kits include a Hue Light bulb and a wireless dimmer switch for less than the total cost if purchased separately.

The original Philips Hue smart lights required a Hue Bridge, also called a hub. In 2019, however, Philips added Bluetooth to many of its bulbs. When you pair a Bluetooth-equipped Philips Hue bulb with your smartphone, you can use the Hue app to control the light without a Hue Bridge. You can control up to 10 Philips Hue bulbs paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

All Philips Hue lights, including bulbs with Bluetooth built-in, work with the Philips Hue Bridge. Using the Bridge opens the full feature set. A single Philips Hue Bridge manages up to 50 bulbs.

In addition to Hue lights and Starter Kits, Philips also makes a selection of lighting accessories.

Philips Hue lighting works with Google Assistant voice commands. Just say “OK, Google” to control Hue lights throughout your home.

Philips Hue lighting works with Siri voice commands and with Apple HomeKit-enabled devices and accessories.

With an Amazon Alexa smart device, you can control Philips Hue lighting systems in your home with Alexa voice commands.

Philips Hue lighting works with Microsoft Cortana so you can use Cortana voice commands to control your Hue lights.

Philips Hue lighting works with If This, Then That and many other connectivity standards, including the Logitech Harmony remote control, Samsung SmartThings, Xfinity Home, Vivint Smart Home, Lutron Aurora smart bulb dimmer, Razer Chroma equipment, and more.