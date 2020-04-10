These are the cheapest data plans you can buy in the U.S.

Have a carrier in mind or just looking for a cheap plan? Here are the cheapest plans you can get from each one.

If you want to save money on your phone plan, there are more options than ever from new ways to save on the major carriers or going with an MVNO. MVNOs (mobile virtual network operators) or alternative carriers, lease coverage from the larger networks and resell it for less. That being said, depending on your usage and needs, a plan from one of the Big Four might be your least expensive option. Here we go. Before choosing a plan Before you choose a carrier and/or a wireless plan, it’s best to first determine your needs and usage habits. If this is your first smartphone, I’d like to first welcome you to the 21st Century and secondly encourage you to try out your options without getting yourself into any yearly or multi-year contracts. If this ain’t your first rodeo, then reflect on your phone habits from the past. How much data have you actually used in an average month? Do you really need an unlimited plan or are you actually on Wi-Fi more than you realize? Could you benefit from an international plan of sorts? Take time to analyze your usage and then choose the plan that best fits those needs. Most carriers are more concerned with making you overbuy by convincing you that you need unlimited everything when the fact is that 90% of Americans don’t. Don’t let carriers dictate what they think you need, because it will almost always be much more than what’s necessary. Figure out what you need and make carriers work for you. Plans You could opt for the cheapest data plan there is, but if you end up using more than what’s allotted, you could pay far more in overages when you could’ve just picked the right plan for you. See if these options fit your usage habits. You use less than 2GB of data per month

Many, many Americans use significantly less data than they think. If you’ve realized that you’re using less than 2GB of data per month, then these are the best cheap plans for you: T-Mobile Connect: T-Mobile Connect is the newest low-priced prepaid plan from T-Mobile that starts at 2GB. This plan also features an increasing data cap on the anniversary of the plan’s launch adding 500MB per year. This is one of the only plans that can grow with its customers’ increases usage. Cheapest plan: $15/month

What’s included: 2GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, tethering, visual voicemail, Wi-Fi calling Mint Mobile: Mint Mobile is an MVNO that leases coverage from T-Mobile. You don’t sign up for a contract, but you pay in advance for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months, saving you more money the longer the term. Read our review for more. Cheapest plan: $15/month for 3 months ($45 upfront)

What’s included: 3GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, tethering Cricket Wireless: Cricket is owned by AT&T and operates on the AT&T network. You pay monthly for Cricket, with no fixed contract. Cheapest plan: $15/month

What’s included: 2GB 4G LTE at 8Mbps, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data Republic Wireless: Republic operates on the Sprint and T-Mobile networks. No fixed contract required. It encourages users to spend time on Wi-Fi by making it easy to automatically connect to many hotspots around the country. Cheapest plan: $20/month

What’s included: 1GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, tethering Google Fi: Google Fi is owned by Google and operates on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular networks. Google Fi’s most interesting feature is the refund you get for data you pay for but don’t use. Cheapest plan: $30/month + $10/GB of data used

What’s included: 1GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, unlimited international texting, tethering, data-only SIM, international roaming

Data is free after 6GB Boost Mobile: Boost is owned by Sprint and therefore uses its network. You just pay month to month, with no contract necessary. Cheapest plan: $35/month

What’s included: 3GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, unlimited music streaming from select services (may require monthly subscription), tethering You use an average amount of data The average American uses around 4GB of data per month. If you’ve noticed this trend for yourself, then consider these your cheapest options: Mint Mobile: Mint Mobile is owned by Ultra Mobile and operates on the T-Mobile network. You pay upfront for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months. The longer your term, the more money you save. Cheapest 4GB+ plan: $20/month ($60 upfront for a 3-month term)

What’s included: 8GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, tethering US Mobile: US Mobile can use either the Verizon or T-Mobile networks. With a flexible plan structure, you can choose unlimited talk and text with 5GB of data for $30 per month. If you don’t need unlimited minutes and texts, you can save even more. 5GB with unlimited talk and text: $30/month

What’s included: 5GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, choice of either Verizon or T-Mobile network. Simple Mobile: Simple Mobile is owned by TracFone Wireless and operates on the T-Mobile network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest 4GB+ plan: $28.50/month ($30 without Auto Re-Up)

What’s included: 5GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, tethering, unlimited international calling to 69 countries, unlimited international text, data roaming in Mexico Metro by T-Mobile: Metro is owned by T-Mobile and operates on the T-Mobile network. Its cheapest monthly plan includes all taxes and regulatory fees and requires no contract. Cheapest 4GB+ plan: $40/month

What’s included: 10GB 4G LTE data, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, tethering, visual voicemail, Wi-Fi calling, Music Unlimited You’re a data hog!

If you’re one of the few people that use more than 10GB of data per month, then you’ll probably want to go with an “unlimited” plan from one carrier or another. These plans will usually give you 4G LTE up to around 20GB per month, and if you’re going over that, then you deserve a medal. Not that it’s a big deal since instead of cutting your data off, most of these carriers will either slow your speed or deprioritize your connection. The latter simply slows your connection compared to other users of a tower if congestion is high. Many people won’t even notice a difference. Visible: Visible operates on Verizon’s LTE network with no contracts and only one simple plan. Cheapest unlimited plan: $40/month

-What’s included: Unlimited data, talk, text, and hotspot (5Mbps), data may be deprioritized compared to other traffic during heavy congestion. Metro by T- Mobile: Metro is owned by T-Mobile and operates on its network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest unlimited plan: $50/month

What’s included: 35GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, 5GB of tethering, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, unlimited music streaming (may require monthly subscription), voicemail, visual voicemail, Wi-Fi calling Boost Mobile: Boost is owned by Sprint and uses the Sprint network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest unlimited plan: $50/month

What’s included: unlimited talk, text, and data, 12GB of tethering, SD video streaming Cricket Wireless: Cricket is owned by and operates on AT&T’s network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest unlimited plan: $55/month (with AutoPay)

What’s included: 22GB 4G LTE at 3Mbps, unlimited talk, text, and 2G data, unlimited international texting, roaming in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico (50% of usage must be in the U.S. for roaming in Canada) T-Mobile: T-Mobile is about as close to truly unlimited data as it gets, with a massive 50GB prioritization point. No fixed contract required. Cheapest unlimited plan: $60/month

What’s included: 50GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, Music Unlimited, tethering unlimited 3G speeds, SD video streaming, 2G data in Mexico and Canada Family matters You can often save money on your monthly phone plan by entering into family plans with various carriers. You’ll usually pay full price for the first line but receive a discount on subsequent lines. Not every carrier offers family/multi-line plans. Here are the cheapest around: T-Mobile: T-Mobile’s single-line Essential plan isn’t necessarily cheap, but if you have 4 lines, you end up saving $30/month per line. Cheapest unlimited plan: $30/month/line for 4 lines ($60 for 1 line, $45/line for 2 lines, $35/line for 3 lines)

What’s included: 50GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk and text, tethering (unlimited 3G speeds) Visible: Visible optrates one Verizon’s LTE network with a simple plan offering unlimited talk, text, and data in the Unites States. Cheapest family plan: $25/month/line for 4 lines ($40 for 1 line, $35/line for 2 lines, $30/line for 3 lines)

What’s included: Unlimited 4G LTE, talk, and text, unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps Metro by T-Mobile: Metro is owned by T-Mobile and operates on its network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest family plan: $32.50/month/line for 4 lines ($40 for 1 line, $35/line for 2 lines, $34/line for 3 lines)

What’s included: 10GB 4G LTE data/line/month, unlimited talk, text, 2G data, unlimited music streaming, visual voicemail, Wi-Fi calling Boost Mobile: Boost is owned by Sprint and operates on the Sprint network. No fixed contract required. Boost currently has an offer for four lines with unlimited talk, text, and data plus 30GB of hotspot data for $120. Cheapest family plan: $30/month/line for 4 lines

What’s included: Unlimited talk, text, LTE data, 30GB of mobile hotspot, HD video streaming Sprint: Sprint has some of the best postpaid values out there and for a promotional period, you can get multiple lines on Sprint’s Unlimited Basic plan for $100. Whether you need two or 5 lines, the cost of the plan is $100 total. Cheapest family plan: $100 total (2-5 lines)

What’s included: 50GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, data, 5GB of 4G roaming in Mexico and Canada, 500MB of hotspot data. For the globetrotter and those with family overseas

If you often travel internationally or you have family abroad, then you’ll want a carrier with a good international calling plan for cheap. Google Fi: Owned by Google and operates on the T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular networks. You can use your Google Fi data in 200+ countries just like you would at home. Unlimited texting is also included, but international calling is subject to various fees. Cheapest international plan: $30/month + $10/GB of data used

What’s included: 1GB 4G LTE, unlimited talk, text, unlimited international texting

Data is free after 6GB

An unlimited data plan is available (22GB) Boost Mobile: Boost is owned by and operates on Sprint’s network. No fixed contract required. Cheapest international plan: $35/month plus $5/month for Todo Mexico Plus or $10/month for International Connect Plus

What’s included: Todo Mexico Plus gets you unlimited calling to and from all of Mexico, unlimited calls to Canada, unlimited international SMS (text) messaging, 8GB roaming data for Mexico. International Connect Plus gets you all of the above plus MMS messaging, unlimited calls to landlines in over 70 countries, 200 minutes to select mobiles lines in over 50 countries, and reduced per-minute rates to over 200 destinations.

