These credit cards earn you the highest rewards at grocery stores

Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Credit cards vary widely in the kinds of rewards that they offer cardholders. Between flights, points, and cash back, you can find rewards for just about everything. One reward in particular may be of a lot of use to many right now, and that is the ability to earn rewards when going to the grocery store.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Thankfully, there are quite a few credit cards that have been designed to earn you higher rewards when going to the supermarket. We’ve assembled a handful of the best ones out there so you can find the best credit card that not only earns you high rewards on grocery purchases but other categories as well.

Chase Freedom®: Freedom rewards

American Express® Gold Card: Go gold

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Surpass rewards

Citi Rewards+℠ Card: Rewards plus



Chase Freedom® :



Freedom rewards



Earn 5% cash back on purchases at grocery stores between April 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020. Enjoy a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 14.99 – 23.74%. 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. Free credit score, updated weekly with Credit Journey℠. See at The Points Guy

American Express® Gold Card :



Go gold



Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), and earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required. $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline. Choose to carry a balance with interest on eligible charges of $100 or more. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Annual Fee is $250. See at The Points Guy

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express :



Cover the staples



Earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, currently 12.99%-23.99% Variable. $95 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card :



Surpass rewards



Earn 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. supermarkets. Earn 125,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card after you use your new Card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Earn a Weekend Night Reward from Hilton Honors after you spend $15,000 on purchases on your Card in a calendar year. Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton Portfolio, 6X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations, and 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card. Spend $40,000 on eligible purchases on your Card in a calendar year and you can earn Hilton Honors Diamond status through the end of the next calendar year. $95 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

Citi Rewards+℠ Card :



Rewards plus



Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Supermarkets for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. The Citi Rewards+℠ Card – the only credit card that automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase – with no cap. Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening; redeemable for $150 in gift cards at thankyou.com. 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 15 months. After that, the variable APR will be 13.49% – 23.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfer fee — either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Earn 2X ThankYou® Points at Gas Stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X Points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X Points on All Other Purchases. See at The Points Guy

No matter which of these cards you choose, you’re sure to get one that earns you the best rewards when grocery shopping.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.