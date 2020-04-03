These fantastic LG and Samsung 4K TVs are on sale for less than $500

A good movie is always a welcome event — but when the cinemas are closed and you’re stuck indoors with a home theater that leaves you wanting, there’s no better time to upgrade your entertainment system. That’s why we’ve rounded up a fearsome foursome of budget-friendly 4K TV deals that will allow your inner cinephile to enjoy your favorite movies in breathtaking quality. For as little as $278 on Best Buy, you can enjoy the magic of cinema without ever leaving the comfort of your home. With brands like LG and Samsung, and sizes from 49 to 65 inches, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

For the movie lover who values quality over quantity, the 49-inch LG 49UM6950DUB 4K TV should be right up your alley. With a 49-inch screen, you’re getting a decently sized display that can project movies in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution without missing out on minor details that would otherwise blur or compress in smaller TVs. It also comes with a quad-core processor that, when coupled with HDR10, gives each image that pops on-screen an excellent color-accurate quality.

The display itself utilizes IPS panels to provide the same visual output from every angle. This means you won’t have to squeeze all your seats directly in front of the TV and spreading out still gives the same view no matter where you’re seated. However, as it is an IPS display, it’s not as visually spectacular as other TVs might be because of the weaker contrasts and bright black backlights that can distract from the movie experience. There’s also a 4K upscaler, so if whatever you’re watching isn’t natively 4K, the LG 49UM6950DUB automatically adjusts it to give you the best viewing experience even with regular 720p and 1080p videos.

As it is a smart TV, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home. It also comes with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can transform your mobile device into a remote control that you can use to play videos and music on your TV. You won’t be starved for content either as the LG 49UM6950DUB 4K TV comes with all the most popular streaming sites, like Hulu and Netflix, and over 160 channels to keep you entertained for days on end. If it’s a wallet-friendly 4K TV you want, then this is the one you’re looking for. You can find it on Walmart where you can save up to $102 as it’s currently on sale for just $278.

BUY NOW

For just $17 more than the LG 49UM6950DUB, you can opt for the 50-inch Samsung UN50NU6900 4K TV that not only gives you an extra inch in size but also comes with more features than the LG. The 50-inch screen also comes in full 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, so you get consistently stellar images that will never cease to amaze. It comes with a quad-core processor that enables its HDR, powered up by PurColor technology, to render stunning visuals.

The display doesn’t use IPS though, and instead uses VA technology — but that has its own pros and cons. Unlike IPS panels, the Samsung’s UN50NU6900 doesn’t have uniform screening quality from every angle and presents the best view in its direct line of sight. However, if there’s one department where VA has IPS beat, it’s visual quality. Whereas the IPS panels have accurate colors but weak contrasts, this 4K TV offers powerful and incredibly deep blacks and bright whites, so you can immerse yourself in movies at their most visually realistic. It might be a bit dark in a lit room, but as long as you don’t spread out too far and keep the lights dim, you can enjoy every video just as the director intended. And just like the previous LG 4K TV, this one also comes with a resolution upscaler, so you can push every video, regardless of native resolution, to its fullest potential.

Being a smart TV, the Samsung UN50NU6900 can also be connected to Samsung’s SmartThings app, so you can add it to your list of devices and turn your smartphone into a makeshift remote control. The pre-installed Universal Guide also organizes hundreds of movies and TV shows into one user-friendly menu that specially tailors its selection for your viewing pleasure. If you’re interested, you can find the Samsung Un50NU6900 on Walmart where it’s on sale today for just $295.

BUY NOW

The 55-inch Samsung UN55RU7100 4K TV has a reputation to keep, being an upgraded model of its predecessor — the Samsung NU7100. It was supposed to make up for where the latter missed the mark, and we were incredibly pleased when we turned it on for the first time last year. The large 55-inch display doesn’t fix what isn’t broken with its 3,840 x 2,160 resolution that produces marvelous images in a class of its own.

Like the previous two entries, this TV also operates with a quad-core processor to churn out amazing picture quality. The HDR works wonders when paired with the built-in PurColor so that the colors transition smoothly and don’t get pixelated from a lack of available hues. Just like the Samsung UN50NU6900, the Samsung UN55RU7100 is also a VA display, so it’s not as bright as an IPS display, but in a dark room, it’s absolutely wonderful. The breathtaking contrasts make every video feel as though it is happening right in front of you. And this 2019 4K TV comes with dimming technology. What this does is it efficiently reduce image distortion and oversharpening to give you optimal image quality without sacrificing any of its specs. This also goes for any movies or videos with a lower native resolution that get upscaled, so you always get crystal-clear visuals that have never felt more real.

For maximum convenience, you can also connect to compatible smart devices that work with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, with AirPlay 2, the Samsung UN55RU7100 is simple to use and manipulate with just your smartphone and voice, even without the accompanying remote control. Like the Samsung TV before this, the Universal Guide is also available for your time-saving ease of use. You can use it to browse through a wide selection of shows, films, and videos, all gathered into a single menu. You can check out the Samsung UN55RU7100 4K TV on Walmart where you can save up to $200 with a sale price of only $400.

BUY NOW

Last but not least is the 65-inch LG 65UM6900PUA 4K TV, which offers a huge leap in size, providing both quality and quantity at their finest. The 65-inch display is designed with picture-perfect 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, four times more pixels than a standard Full HD screen with a maximum of 1080p. It uses a quad-core processor to render sensational photorealistic visuals together with its HDR10 and built-in dynamic tone mapping capabilities for world-class movie-watching without motion blurring or screen tearing.

This TV also utilizes an IPS display for enhanced color accuracy and the widest viewing angles available. With the added size, you can maximize any room’s space without compromising the view from any position — even when the lights are on. However, while its colors are rich, vibrant, and beautifully detailed, you’re not getting the best contrast available, but this is only a minor loss when you take everything else into consideration. If you want to watch movies or videos in lower resolution, the LG 65UM6900PUA also comes with a pre-built 4K upscaler to transform any video into an entirely different movie.

Google Home, Alexa, and AirPlay compatibility make this a great choice for anyone looking to complete their home theater by putting the “art” in “smart.” With access to all the biggest streaming services and over 160 free channels, you won’t need to look anywhere else for premium entertainment ever again. If you want the best home theater experience, then you can’t go wrong with the LG 65UM6900PUA 4K TV. It’s currently on sale on Walmart for just $477, scoring you $173 in savings.

BUY NOW

Check out our curated deals page for more awesome products like soundbar deals and smart speaker deals to take your home theater to the next level.