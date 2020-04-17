These Two Destiny 2 Exotics Have Been Disabled, Again

If you’ve been enjoying the increased melee damage associated with certain Exotic gauntlets in Destiny 2, we have some very specific bad news for you. Bungie has determined that due to a bug, the Winter’s Guile and Wormgod Caress gauntlets exhibit their effects longer than their intended timer cooldowns, and it’s made the decision to disable them until a fix can be made.

This isn’t the first time that these gauntlets have presented a problem for Bungie. As several players in one Destiny community noted, this is the fourth time that Wormgod Caress has been disabled, and the third time for Winter’s Guile. In fact, the text of the announcement tweet is identical to that of a previous one from back in January.

Bungie hasn’t exactly been conservative when it comes to disabling Destiny 2 Exotics as of late. Back in 2017, the game’s Curse of Osiris expansion was marred by a broken weapon called the Prometheus Lens, which was too powerful due to a bug. While it dominated the game’s PvP mode Crucible for a time, Bungie took the alternate route of allowing players to buy the weapon from Xur. After the revamp to Exotic weapons in 2018, Bungie has taken the disable route more aggressively than in the past, starting with the Rat King hand cannon. Destiny 2’s playerbase has remained steady in the interim, due in part to a promotion that allows Stadia Pro users to play much of the game’s content for free.