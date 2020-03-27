These Uncharted 4 Photo Mode Shots Are Pure Art

Game photography is quickly becoming its own genre within gaming, with more and more games adding camera features. Talented players have been finding new ways to experiment with the medium, leading to some outstanding pieces of art and a new form of photography.

Twitter user @LUCKYless11 has taken some exemplary shots within Uncharted 4, using the photo mode included in-game to produce a form of virtual photography. These images feel almost realistic in nature, completely candid and relaxed, like a photograph taken from someone’s real home and not a video game.

Even Neil Drunkmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog, has praised these shots on twitter.

Originally, players would make similar kinds of shots by just taking screenshots in-game, but now games are more commonly including photo or camera modes for players to experiment and share their experiences online. This has led to an increased number of people becoming interested in virtual photography or ‘gametographers’.

This is added by the level of quality games are achieving these days, with graphics becoming almost realistic in nature. Games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, Days Gone, Assassins Creed Odyssey, and Uncharted 4 all have stunning environments and atmospheres that can be captured by these aspiring gametographers.

As this new form of media continues to develop, we are sure to see even more of these kinds of extraordinary artworks popping up.