They detect an iron leak in the core of the Earth

Perhaps you have not stopped to think about it but you live in a huge ball of rock that travels through space at a speed of vertigo. Beneath the familiar and still surface, there is a very dynamic world, whose processes feed earthquakes, volcanoes, and the movements of the continents. Deep down there is a large core of iron and nickel, which is not very different in size from the Moon, and which is found at a temperature of up to 6,000 ºC. Furthermore, it is believed that there is a solid inner core and a liquid outer core.

A study just published in Nature Geoscience has concluded that the outer core could leak iron, which would inject heavy isotopes into the upper layers in the mantle. This exchange would take place at about 2,900 kilometers deep and in an area where the core is at a temperature thousands of degrees higher than that of the mantle. Consequently, the deeper layers of the mantle would be enriched in heavy iron isotopes.

“If this is correct, it will help us improve our understanding of the interaction between the core and the mantle,” said Charles Lesher, study director and professor at Aarhus University, Denmark, in a statement.

According to Lesher, understanding this detail is relevant to study various processes, such as the transfer of heat and matter from the inside, or the seismic images of the deep mantle.

In addition, it would also explain why there are usually more heavy isotopes of iron in mantle rocks than in meteorites, formed by the primordial materials of the early Solar System. “If this is all true,” said Lesher, “the results suggest that the nucleus has been losing iron for billions of years.”

The research has been the result of computer simulations that reproduced environments at high pressures and temperatures. In addition, these have allowed us to deduce that the materials enriched in heavy iron isotopes could reach the surface, through the feathers of the mantle, columns of material from the depths that produce hot spots and regions of volcanism.

In support of this hypothesis, it has been observed that lava from certain hot spots, in Samoa and Hawaii, is indeed enriched in iron. .