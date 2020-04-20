This AirPods charger is for anyone who really, really hates wires

Wire-haters of the world, rejoice! Satechi’s latest wireless charger offers a completely cable-free way to charge your Apple AirPods. The small dock, or the “USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods” to use its full name, is just big enough for the headphones’ wireless charging case. It gets power via a built-in USB-C jack that lets you plug it directly into the side of a MacBook, iPad Pro, or other USB-C device.

The result is a super compact charging solution for your AirPods or AirPods Pro, so long as you have a model with a wireless charging case. Just be careful to unplug it before you move your laptop around; otherwise, it looks like a pretty convenient lever to break a USB-C port.

The USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods is available now to preorder for $29.99 (or $5 less by entering “AIRPODS” at checkout until April 20th), and Satechi expects the device to start shipping next month.